PHOTOS from the filming of Love and Thunder reveals why Thor and Jane broke up

Although the God of Thunder and the prestigious scientist could be engaged in Love and Thunder, what is striking are their hairstyles. They both have a haircut very similar to the one they had in Thor: The Dark World.

Madrid, November 7 (Europa Press) .- Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo installment of the character played by Chris Hemsworth, still does not reveal its plot. And there are fans hope that the tape directed by Taika waititi explain the long absence for years of Jane foster in the MCU, especially since his return is one of the most anticipated moments for the fandom. A leak of images of the filming could explain the reasons for their separation.

It has been on Twitter where several snapshots of the tape recordings have been leaked. In them, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth appear in a scene that seems to be of a date and in which both look at the window of a jewelry store. In several of the images, it can be seen that he is looking at wedding rings.

Hence, several followers think that it may be a flashback and that this explain the reasons for the breakup of the couple.

Thor and Jane’s romantic breakup was made public in Ragnarok, but exactly when it occurred is unknown. Moreover, as the Nordic superhero talks about her in Avengers: Age of UltronEverything indicates that they were still together in this installment.

Jane Foster will not be the only one to return to the series in Love and thunder. Another who will return will be Lady Sif. The character played by Jamie Alexander was one of the absent in Thor: Ragnarok. The actress made a small cameo in Loki, but is expected to have a greater role in this installment, in which Christian Bale will be the villain, by embodying Gorr, the butcher god.

Taika Waititi has revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder it will be more emotional and intense than it was Ragnarok. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.