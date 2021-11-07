PHOTOS: Formula 1 fans watch the GP from a pedestrian bridge in Iztacalco

Racing fans used the pedestrian bridge near Foro Sol to watch the Grand Prix, which will take place from 5 to 7 November.

Mexico City, November 6 (However) .– Fans of the Formula 1 who could not acquire a ticket took advantage of the Pedestrian bridge located outside Sun Forum so you can observe your favorite runners and take pictures of the automobiles fastest in the world.

The network reporter ESPN, Ricardo Cariño, shared photographs of the Mexicans lying on the stairs of the bridge, and observing through the mesh the Grand Prix of Mexico, which will take place in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack in Mexico City from November 5 to 7.

Fans see Formula 1 for free from the pedestrian bridge that overlooks the Foro Sol @ESPNmx pic.twitter.com/F0U2L5haU4 – Ricardo Cariño (@ricardocarino) November 6, 2021

Tickets for the sporting event have a cost ranging from 1,500 pesos, located in the middle of the main straight of the track, to 39,375 pesos for a place in Sky Boxes Main Grandstand 1.

This Friday, the Mexican Sergio Pérez participates in the competition and held an exhibition on Paseo de la Reforma in the country’s capital this Wednesday with the RB7 car, a car with which Sebastian Vettel won one of his four championships with Red Bull.

About 100,000 people gathered at Reforma to enjoy the tour that Pérez offered prior to the Mexican Grand Prix, which will take place on November 7 at the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez.

In addition to Pérez’s display, the Red Bull Show Run featured various activities such as the Red Bull Kart Fight national final, a stunt driver Aaron Colton show and freestyle battles.