Pato O’Ward ‘dies of desire’ to run in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Like a child who sees from the other side of the glass of the sideboard the toys that this year they will not bring him, this is how the Mexican Pato O’Ward looks and feels at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

One objective of the pilot, originally from Monterrey, is to race in front of the Mexican public. EFE

The pilot of Mclaren at IndyCar he said in an interview for ESPN Digital, held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez during the Formula 1 practice Friday and its Grand Prix in Mexico City, that feels that “envy” (that which is known as FOMO) that attacks you when you see people in a place where you would like to be, because it dies to run in front of the Mexican public.

“It gives me a lot of ‘FOMO’, to be very honest, it makes me feel proud of what I did in IndyCar, but I would like to race here or in Monterrey, any place in Mexico for me would be very special, racing against my country, well in front of the race, “he said honestly and with an almost baby pouty face.

The one who won two races in the IndyCar 2021 and who came close to winning the title of the category is part of the McLaren family in its Arrow-McLaren SP branch all under the wing of Zak Brown, CEO of the group.

In December, Pato O’Ward, a native of Monterrey, will have a test in the McLaren F1 in Abu Dhabi, which he won for having achieved his first victory in IndyCar and many people hope that it will be the beginning of his way to the Great Circus .

“I am going to have to test the car at the end of the year and it makes me very proud. Until now I have let my mind be, during the year I did not want to be distracted much,” explained the royal about his F1 test. “Since we finished and we had a good season, you already have the twentieth that you are going to test a Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi and who knows what comes next.”

But to prepare for that big moment, last month Pato went to work for two days at McLaren’s Woking facility, the impressive McLaren Technology Center, where he made his seat and drive in the simulator, as well as learned the car’s systems.

“(Going to McLaren) opens your eyes and you begin to understand what team you are part of. The crowd, the number of hands. Obviously, in IndyCar it is different. It gives you the image or the welcome of what Formula 1 can be and of what we are trying to do in IndyCar, we want to win in IndyCar and F1, “he said.

“In Abu Dhabi we are going to do everything, all kinds of tires, systems things and at the end of the day I have to get on a new car, on a different track.”

He commented that he felt at home and that the F1 car, at least what he perceived in the simulator, has much more grip and is more sophisticated than the IndyCar.

“I felt natural progressing, I did not feel too forced and I ended up very happy. (In Abu Dhabi) I will be sure to learn things to apply in IndyCar,” he expressed about his feelings in the simulator.

Just because he drives in Abu Dhabi for the test does not mean that he will be in F1 in 2022, he must first win the IndyCar title and he wants to win the Indianapolis 500.

“I don’t know (when I’ll get to F1), it’s out of my hands, I have to keep doing my job, which right now is in IndyCar, I want to be champion, I want to win the Indianapolis 500, I want to give this championship to McLaren, but the rest it is out of my hands, the bosses will decide, but of course I would love to ”.

“If they don’t bring the best car they will bring one of the best cars and I say they will bring what to fight for the pole, fight for the win and there is no way to win at home,” he predicted.