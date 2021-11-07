Pachuca gives life to Pumas after losing to Xolos and not entering Repechage

Pachuca he was defeated 3-2 on his visit to Tijuana and he ran out of chances to get into the Repechage of the Opening 2021.

The failure of Tuzos gives life to Cougars, that they needed to fall to keep alive the dream of entering the Final Phase of the MX League.

The people of Hidalgo remain at 18 points in 14th place in the standings and may fall one place lower. The campaign was disappointing.

Those of the Bella Airosa got off to a good start, they took the lead with a cross shot from Bryan gonzalez at minute 24.

Unfortunately for your cause, Oscar Murillo swept into his area and pushed a center of Bryan angle, to put the partial 1-1 just when the first half was finished.

At 54 ‘, the team Paulo pezzolano took advantage again. Roberto de la Rosa headed a corner kick and beat Jonathan Orozco.

However, the Xolos they came from behind and three minutes later Mauro Manotas a center of David Barbona to get 2-2.

In 85 ‘bad fortune fell on the visitors again. Yairo Moreno nodded a charge for lack of Fidel Martinez and ended the illusions of the fans who visited the Calient Stadiumand.

