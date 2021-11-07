Only Fans: What it is and how it works

The name of Only Fans It has resonated strongly in recent months through the press and social media, attracting the attention of users from around the world. But What exactly is Only Fans?

This platform for content creators has positioned itself as one of the most used since 2020, with a registered user base that exceeds the 100 million. If you want to know what is behind one of the most controversial social networks, stay and find out in this article about Only Fans, where we will offer you the best advice.

What is Only Fans?

Only Fans is a controversial platform for adult audiences where content is mostly shared erotic or sexually explicit. However, we can also find other types of creators, such as artists or musicians, for example. Its operation is similar to that of other platforms such as Patreon, following a model based on the subscription. While there are many profiles free, most creators are covered under the subscription and if we wanted to access the content they post, we would have to checkout previously.

The amount to be paid for these subscriptions are defined by the creator himself, always within a few limits established by Only Fans themselves. Due to its great popularity, its user base has grown enormously, being one of the social networks with the most users of the year 2020 and emerging in activity.

Even so, Only Fans does not come again: its birth was in 2016, being at that time a more artist-oriented platform, in an attempt to promote a meeting place between fans and creators. Everything changed in 2018 when Leonid Radvinsky, owner of MyFreeCams, bought 75% of Only Fans, turning the platform to what we know today.

How does Only Fans work?

As we have mentioned above, Only Fans works as a subscription service. There are two types of users, which are content creators and the fans, must be both adults to be able to register your profile on the platform.

Creating a fan account is totally gratuitous. However, if you want to access the content of a specific creator, it is necessary to subscribe and pay the price set by the creator himself. Not all profiles are paid and there are many who post photos and videos in a way free, but you must get used to the idea that to access most content, you must pay a price.

With your subscription, you have access to exclusive content designated by the creator and you can also send him private messages, do exclusive requests in exchange for a extra payment and much more. Anyone can be a content creator, all they have to do is create a free account and check that you are the legitimate user of it. Then, you will have to set the price of your subscription and promote your platform in order to obtain the long-awaited subscribers. The amounts can vary from 4.99 until the $ 49.99, staying Only Fans with 20% of total revenue, being broken down as accommodation, fees and other services. As there is no subscriber limit, the amount of money that can be earned with Only Fans is fairly tall.

However, there are several limitations. New fans can’t spend more than $ 500, although this limit increases according to your age on the platform. These barriers facilitate the responsible use of Only Fans and, in turn, ensure that users do not exceed them without thinking about the consequences.

How can I create an Only Fans account?

If you have finally decided to use Only Fans, you should create an account to get started. This process is extremely simple and you will only have to follow these simple steps.

Register on the platform

To begin, you will have to register, either with an account Gmail, from Twitter or by registering from scratch on the platform with your name, email and password. Select the option of ”Register” and later, verify your account with a link that they will have previously sent you to the email you put.

Customize your profile

Once you have finished with the previous process, you must customize your username. Search one profile picture, a header and write a small biography that talks about you, your place of residence and most importantly: determine that you are of legal age to use Only Fans. From here, you only have to establish your rates and add your bank information so that the payments arrive correctly. To verify all your data, Only Fans will ask you for numerous documents to verify that it is your real identity, thus avoiding the creation of false or fraudulent profiles.

How can I cancel an Only Fans subscription?

In case you want unsubscribe to a creator, you must know in advance that heCurrent subscriptions are non-refundable. Canceling a subscription prevents your account from being charged for the following month. However, even if you cancel, you will still be able to access the creator’s content until your current subscription ends.

To make the cancellation, you will have to go to the section of active subscriptions (found under the symbol of the tick) and select the profile in question. There we will see a section where it says that we are subscribed and we click there. Then, a box will appear asking us why we want to cancel the subscription. After indicating the cause (being totally optional), we select ”Yes” and we would have unsubscribed.

Controversies and controversies

Only Fans is not without controversy. Due to the content of an erotic nature that is posted on the platform, there are many debates about the morality of the same and the capitalization of female bodies. Among some of the most notable controversies, we have that of the actress of Pretty Thorne, which established a record in Only Fans having generated more than a million dollars in less than 24 hours, promising nude photos that never happened. As a result of this, Only Fans decided to put restrictions at the time of the amounts that the creators could charge and the speed with which they received that money, to avoid this type of situation.

However, that is only the tip of the iceberg of a much bigger problem. Only Fans has recently received accusations related to the inclusion of minors on the platform, failing to authenticate these profiles and not verifying users correctly. Because of this, Only Fans has been modifying its usage policies, greatly tightening the control of creator profiles to avoid situations like this and combat the child sexual abuse.

Such was the magnitude of these accusations, that Only Fans announced that it would stop allowing sexually explicit content as of October 1, 2021, announcing itself as a measure that arose as a result of pressure from banking entities. This decision was reversed after a few days. due to extremely negative reactions from users and it was announced that pornographic content will remain indefinitely on the platform.