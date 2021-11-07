Oleksandr Usyk welcomed Canelo Álvarez to the Club of the Undisputed

The Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who comes from snatching three belts from Anthony Joshua, welcomed Canelo Álvarez to the Club of the Undisputed.

Imagine if what you got will be valuable Canelo Alvarez this Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas after knocking out Caleb Plant that there is currently only one other undisputed world champion in all weight divisions: Josh taylor, who since defeating José Carlos Ramírez has held all four belts in the super lightweight category.

Another that was indisputable until a couple of years ago was Oleksandr Usyk in the cruiserweight division. However, the Ukrainian decided to abandon that privileged status to launch himself to conquer the heavyweight, where since his last victory against Anthony Joshua He already has three of the great belts and he only lacks the one of the WBC that belongs to Tyson Fury.

Knowing what it means to be the best of the best, the Ukrainian did not hesitate to leave a message to Canelo Álvarez after his coronation, giving him his blessing. “Congratulations, Canelo. Welcome to the Club of the Undisputed”, wrote to him from his personal Twitter account.

It should be noted that Oleksandr Usyk is also one of the fighters who fights inch by inch with Canelo Álvarez the hierarchical title of being the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Fighters like Terence Crawford, Errol Spence and naoya Inoue can also enter that discussion; although the Mexican would seem to be a step above all.

Thinking that he can maintain that status for much longer, it will be important to see what decisions Canelo makes, always relying on his coach and right-hand man Eddy Reynoso, to continue his career. For now, however, he has already warned that it is time to take a little break.