Of inquisitors and of saints; Ricardo Garcia Jail

07.11.2021 00:00 h.

It is curious that most of the films what have been done about Inquisition they refer not properly to the Spanish Inquisition. Liliana cavani directed in 1968 a film about Galileo, processed by the Roman inquisition with his famous abjuration in 1633, and on the same subject of the process to Galileo, Joseph Losey in 1975 he dedicated another work entitled Galileo’s life, based on the work of Bertolt Brecht. The actors who played the role of Galileo in both films were Cyril Cusack and Chaim Topol. Another victim of the Roman Inquisition was Giordano Bruno, which spawned a film in 1973 directed by Giuliano Montaldo and masterfully performed by Gian Maria Volonté. Too Menocchio, the character exhumed by Carlo Ginzburg, has aroused cinematographic memory with the film of the year 2018 directed by Alberto Fasulo and interpreted by Marcello martini.

The Inquisition and witchcraft outside of Spain have produced excellent films such as The demons (1971), based on the events of the Loudun convent of 1634. The tape of Ken russell was extraordinarily performed by Vanessa redgrave and Oliver reed, the latter turned into a cynical dominator of women. These events, to a certain extent comparable to the case of the supposedly possessed nuns of the convent of San Plácido and his Abbess Teresa Valle de la Cerda, never in Spain have they found someone interested in transferring this situation to the cinema. Only Mexicans dared to address the horror of the possessed nuns in the film Satanic Pandemonium (The Sexorcist), from 1975, played by Enrique Roche and Cecilia Pezet. This work was semi-prohibited for a time in Mexico; now it seems to be a cult movie.

Image from the Mexican film ‘Satánico pandemonium (La sexorcista)’ from 1975 / PELICULASRANCIAS

The Devil became the main protagonist of Love letters to a Portuguese nun (1977), who was dedicated to describing the adventures of the nun Sr. Maria, interpreted by Susan hemingway. The director was Jesus Franco, a Spaniard with many pseudonyms, brother-in-law by the way of Julian Marias, which became a classic of horror in the conventual sphere with a mixture of morbid and eroticism that would advance in time accompanied by its muse, Lina romay. Franco finished his career recognized and awarded with the Goya of the year 2009.

The theme of the Inquisition slipped through the world of torture and various sadomasochisms, which he was very fond of Germanic cinema -In whose field he worked a lot Jesus-Jess Franco– and that is reflected in movies like austrian The tortures of the Inquisition (1970), directed by Michael Armstrong.

The Tortures of the Inquisition (1970) / FILMIN

Along the same lines, from the Spanish cinema the inquisitorial world has been explored, albeit in a more modest way. Inquisition is the title of the film he directed Paul naschy in 1976 and played by Spanish actors as well known as himself Naschy, Monica Randall and Juan Luis Galiardo placeholder image.

Curiously, Naschy sets his film in 16th century France, addressing the alleged love affairs between the perfidious inquisitor and the beauty of the day, accused of witchcraft. A pastiche without the slightest knowledge of real history and transferring the horrors to France. Certainly the Spanish cinema never dared to approach the Inquisition historically.

The Medieval inquisition was evoked in In the name of the rose (1986), Italian-French-Germanic co-production with Sean Connery giving body to the character of the Franciscan Baskerville from the famous novel by Umberto Eco in which, certainly, characters from real history such as the inquisitor are mixed Bernardo gui with many made up.

The European imaginary about the Spanish Inquisition is well reflected in the strange film L’oeuvre au noir (1988), from André Delvaux, interpreted by the aforementioned Gian Maria Volonté and based on a novel by Margaret Yourcenar with all the topics about the Spanish Inquisition and the Alba government. The Black spain was also evoked in Goya’s ghosts (2006), a tape of Milos Forman, in which Goya is implicated in a major scandal when his teenage muse (Natalie Portman) is accused of heresy by an inquisitor (no less than Javier Bardem).

Javier Bardem playing the inquisitor in Los fantasmas de Goya (2006) / CINEMANIAS

If the Inquisition has aroused extraordinary scruples in Spanish historical cinema that has never dared to address the issue due to the overload of Gothic novels that it carried, neither has the hagiography, the stories of Hispanic saints, has aroused special interest. In the framework of the Franco regime, hagiographic worship was rendered to certain characters such as Holy queen (1947), Isabel de Portugal, from Rafael Gil; Soul Forge (1943). from Fernandez Ardavín about the father Diego Manjon, the founder of the Ave Maria schools; and Close to heaven (1951), from Pombo and Viladomat, about the martyr bishop of Teruel in the Civil War Fray Anselmo Polanco. We must wait until the 60s to see again now more restrained hagiographic treatments in films such as Fray Escoba (1961), by Ramón Torrado; Rose of lime (1961), from Jose Maria Elorrieta; Teresa of Jesus (1962), from Juan de Orduña, interpreted by Aurora Bautista; Isidro, the farmer (1964), from Rafael Salvia; Mr. de la Salle (1964), from Luis Cesar Amadori, or Cotolay (1965), from Nieves Conde.

The saints who have given the most cinematographic game have been Ignatius of Loyola and above all, Teresa of Jesus. The first movie about Ignacio was Loyola’s Captain, 1949 (with the subtitle of The knight of the cross), from Jose Diaz Morales, a Spaniard exiled to Mexico in 1939, with a script by Jose Maria Peman and interpreted by Rafael Duran. The tape has had its remake in 2016 through the film Ignatius of Loyola, soldier, sinner, saint, a Filipino play directed by Paolo dy and Cathy Azanza and starring Andreas Muñoz, an actor from Madrid, who constitutes a passionate gloss on the process of converting Ignacio from soldier to founder of the Company. In any case, the character of the Spanish saints most evoked in the cinema has been Teresa de Jesús. The list is long: a 1926 film in the middle of silent movies, directed by Francisco Beringola; the short Teresa of Avila in 1958; the aforementioned Orduña film in 1962, played by Aurora Bautista; the 1964 short titled Teresa of Hispanidad; a Study 1 written by Antonio Gala and interpreted by Berta Riaza; another Study 1 in 1975 carried out by Pedro Amalio Lopez and interpreted by Carmen bernardos; a new short in 1982; the series of Josefina Molina (1984) starring Concha Velasco with Victor Garcia de la Concha as an advisor and Carmen Martin Gaite as the author of the dialogues; a TV show, Teresa, Teresa, from Rafael Gordon (2003); the unique treatment that he gave Ray Loriga in the movie Teresa: the body of Christ (2007), with Paz Vega of protagonist; and finally the tape of Jorge Dorado starring Marian alvarez (2015). Adolfo de Mingo and Vega Hernandez They have dedicated a whole book to the analysis of the cinema about Teresa de Jesús. According to these historians, actresses like Ingrid bergman and Greta garbo they were interested in the character, although they never played him.