November 6 anniversary: ​​what is celebrated today?

Get to know the ephemeris of this Saturday, November 6. What are the most important events that are remembered.

East Saturday, November 6, as is customary, various special dates are commemorated both for Argentina and around the world. That’s why here we tell you what are the most important events of the day.





November 6 anniversary: ​​what is celebrated?

1820 – ARGENTINE FLAG. The American sailor and privateer David Jewett, commander of the Argentine frigate Heroína, raises the Argentine flag for the first time in the Falkland Islands. He hoisted it in Puerto Soledad, in the northeast of Soledad Island, where he found some 50 British and American whale hunters with vessels whose presence had not been authorized by the Government of Buenos Aires. Jewett had become an Argentine national to combat colonialism in South America.

1903 – FRANCISCO P. MORENO. The explorer, scientist and geographer Francisco Pascasio Moreno donates three square leagues of forests to the State for the creation of the South National Park, which would later become the current Nahuel Huapi National Park around the Rio Negro city of San Carlos de Bariloche.

1929 – JUAN CARLOS GENÉ . The actor and playwright Juan Carlos Gené was born in Buenos Aires, who was president and general secretary of the Argentine Association of Actors, general director of Channel 7 and of the San Martín Theater in Buenos Aires.

1965 – GABO FERRO. Born in Buenos Aires, the musician and singer Gabriel Fernando "Gabo" Ferro, who led the hardcore under band Porco in the 1990s.

1970 – FIRST CONCERT. At the Nipmuc Regional High School in the city of Mendom (Massachusetts, USA), the American hard rock band Aerosmith performs its first concert. The band, also known as the "bad boys from Boston" helped establish hard rock and pop rock in the 1980s.

1982 – SAN LORENZO . After a year in the Primera B, the San Lorenzo de Almagro led by José Yudica returned to the highest category of Argentine football by beating El Porvenir 1-0 with a goal from Rubén Darío Insúa from a penalty. Referee Rubén Torres called the game to an end with three minutes to go, as the fans of the "Cyclone" invaded the field.

1988 – EMMA STONE. Born in the city of Scottsdale (Arizona, USA) the American actress and singer Emma Stone (Emily Jean Stone), who has won 32 awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

1991 – KGB DISSOLUTION. Russia announces the dissolution of the KGB (Russian acronym for the Committee for State Security), the secret service of the dissolved Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), famous during the Cold War with the United States and other countries of the capitalist West. To replace the KGB, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service was created.

2021 – NATIONAL PARKS . The National Day of National Parks is celebrated in commemoration of the date of the donation of land in the current province of Río Negro by geographer Francisco. Moreno in 1903 for the creation of nature reserves.

2021 – BANK'S DAY. National Bank Worker Day is celebrated in commemoration of the first bank strike, made in 1924 in rejection of the 12-hour workday.





Banking Day is celebrated every November 6 in commemoration of the founding of the Banking Association, the union that protects union workers, which was born in 1924. At that time, this entity appeared with the need to organize union workers in the sector, who demanded to reduce the working day that extended -at that time- up to 12 hours.





Source: Télam.