NO COURSE CANNOT OR CHRISTIAN: Paul Scholes’ strong criticism of Solskjaer after Manchester United’s role against City

Anger begins to turn into resignation. To Paul Scholes, legend of The Red Devils And current Premier League analyst, he was not at all surprised by the walk that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City hit Manchester United at Old Trafford (it didn’t go beyond 0-2 because of David De Gea’s great performance).

For The Colorado, the reality is obvious. Matches are won against medium or junior casts because they have world-class individuals. However, when facing true title contenders, they are fully on display. And the cycle does not stop repeating itself.

“Are we really surprised with United being overtaken by Manchester City and Liverpool? I think the same thing will continue to happen. Maybe now we will get racked up by beating the teams we are expected to win against and then we will think again that we are a good team. But, being realistic, we will return to this type of performance (against big teams) ”.

Scholsy thinks that the big problem with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is that, after 3 years, it is still not known what his Manchester United plays. There is no clear model, there is no defined style, there is no system. And if you sail aimlessly, no one, not even Cristiano Ronaldo, can compete seriously. If the coach does not know what he wants, you collect cards and not tokens strategically.

“Ole has been around for three years and we’ve come this far without knowing what he’s going to do. That makes recruiting players almost impossible because you are not buying players for a system. Go to Pep (Guardiola), he buys players for his system. He bought Grealish for his system, he bought Mahrez for his system. Klopp brought in Diogo Jota as another attacker who fits into their system. We are bringing players to just put them in positions ”.

“It’s 3 years in which you can see the evidence on the court. Today and 2 weeks ago it was shown that we are very far (from the fight for the title). I think we have a group of good players, but Ole has to convince them that he is the right man to find a good formation / system for this team. You must have conviction. Whatever it is, I don’t care, it must have conviction ”.

The potential of the campus is not being used: “Ole has to find a way, he has to find the best system – because it is his job, by the way, and he is paid quite well to do it – for this team. The best way to play, with the best players in the correct positions. And I think that with the players we have, things can go well ”.

Undefeated data. Manchester United have only won 1 of their last 6 Premier League matches. Right now they are fifth in the general classification, but they could close the day lower.

Did you know…? Manchester United tied 4 consecutive Premier League games without winning at home. And, in that period, they ate very hard blows against Liverpool and Manchester City.