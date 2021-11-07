Nintendo Switch Online hides an Easter Egg related to Nintendo 64 – Nintenderos

More news for users of Nintendo Switch Online. This is news shared for this paid online service recently.

In this case, we have been able to meet a curious Easter egg included in the Nintendo 64 menu available for those who purchase the Expansion Pack. Apparently, when moving through the menu in the application, the normal sounds that would be heard when scrolling through the menu are replaced by the screams of the baby penguin from super mario 64. This happens if the Nintendo 64 controller released for this service is used.

Here you can check it:

We remind you of the contents and prices of the Expansion Pack confirmed for now:

Contents:

1. Nintendo 64 Launch Games:

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack: Covert Operations, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, Sin & Punishment

2. Launch Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games:

Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (Puyo Puyo – Japan), Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Ax, Gunstar Heroes, MUSHA, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Streets of Rage 2, Strider

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC – Happy Home Paradise

Prices:

12 months individual – $ 49.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99

12 months family – $ 79.99USD / € 69.99 / £ 59.99

What do you think?

