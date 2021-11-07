Nintendo on its next console after Switch: “Today we can’t talk about it” – Nintenderos

On the web we already inform you that Nintendo yesterday shared its updated round of financial results, with Nintendo Switch sales updated so far, game sales updated as well, and finally the upcoming release schedule updated to November 2021. Following this, this morning we received some additional statements and now we now get to more news related to this presentation.

We talk about the statements that Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the company, shared in the question and answer session that took place after the initial presentation. He has dealt with different topics, one of them being the next console after Nintendo Switch, reconfirmed for “20XX” in this meeting.

We leave you with his words:

Today I can’t talk about the next video game console. Five years have passed since the Nintendo Switch was released, and the cumulative sales figure has exceeded 90 million units, and we recognize that it is in the middle of its life cycle. With the launch of the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), the sales momentum continues, and we are proposing three models and various software that are tailored to the way of gaming and lifestyle we thought of in the past. We believe we have a foundation for growth beyond the hardware lifecycle. We are considering a lot of things about the next game console internally, but please understand that we cannot talk about the timing of the launch and its concept today.

What do you think? You can share it in the comments.

Source.