Nintendo decides on its current strategy against the competition – Nintenderos

As we inform you on the web, Nintendo yesterday shared its updated round of financial results, with Nintendo Switch sales updated so far, game sales updated as well, and finally the upcoming release schedule updated to November 2021. Following this, this morning we received some additional statements and now now we get to more news related to this presentation.

These are the statements that Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the company, shared in the question and answer session that took place after the initial presentation. He has dealt with different topics, one of them being its position with respect to the competition in the market.

Here you can read his words when asked about this topic:

We will continue to adhere to the unique entertainment propositions that only the development system that integrates hardware and software can provide, and we would like to continue to grow. In addition, we would like to create a system that allows more customers to continue playing on our video game consoles for a long time through the Nintendo Account, while prioritizing the integrated business of hardware and software game consoles. Additionally, Nintendo IP addresses and games can be used with other interactive media, such as videos, theme parks, and merchandise stores or stores where non-gamers or customers who have been away from their consoles for a while can get close to them. games and our IPs. I would like to create an opportunity for people to become interested in the game or to play it again. I think it will be important in the future to turn these three aspects into business, that is, to create a structure that firmly revitalizes the business in the area, while sticking to Nintendo’s unique entertainment propositions.

