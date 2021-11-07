Netflix has this RAW story that will make you think of REVENGE for love; raised 40 million dollars | TRAILER

In recent weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest to them, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genres.

Let us remember that more frequently new options come to light to watch content and have entertainment via streaming; This mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

What to watch on Netflix

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand globally, mainly because it is committed to the best releases in the film world, from the most recent releases to the classics of the seventh art.

In addition, after the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix or Disney Plus.

At the beginning of the month of November, various audiovisual productions join the platform, which are part of the premieres for young and old.

What’s new on the platform

For this reason, we have created a selection of a movie to see this weekend or this Sunday night, accompanied by your loved ones; This serial production will fill you with strong emotions.

It is the film “A different man” or “A Man Apart” in its original title, which was released in 2003, but is now hosted on the streaming giant, Netflix, so you can enjoy it this end In addition, the production is in the Top 10 of the most viewed films in Mexico on this successful platform.

This American production was directed by F. Gary Gray and written by Cristiano Gudegas and Paul Scheuring, starring Vin Diesel with Larenz Tate, Timothy Olyphant and Geno Silva.

Top 10 of the most viewed

“A Different Man” follows the story of Sean Vetter, a character played by Vin Diesel, who belongs to a DEA anti-narcotics team, who has been waiting for seven years to catch a powerful cartel boss from Baja California, Mexico.

It is about the drug trafficker Memo Lucero, a character played by Geno Silva, who after being arrested, breaks into Sean’s house to end the life of his wife Stacy Vetter, played by Jacqueline Obradors, where Sean is also injured and in a coma for a long period.

It is when the protagonist of the story wakes up that he decides to join forces with his co-worker and friend Demetrius Hicks, played by Larenz Tate, start a violent revenge by moving away from the law and use his own strength to pay for the damage he did to his family.

What is “A Different Man” about?

During his revenge process, Vetter will have to face various obstacles to find those responsible for the death of his wife and thus end the huge network of illegal drug trade, which operates on the border between the United States and Mexico.

It should be noted that this production full of action, passion and adrenaline, managed to reach a figure of 26 million 736 thousand dollars, and in the rest of the world an amount of 17 million 614 thousand dollars, so the world total was 44 million 350 One thousand dollars.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production that is among the first places of the most viewed in our country:

