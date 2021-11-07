NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid, in a “planetary defense” mission

The mission that carried out by NASA classified as “a planetary defense” reminiscent of the movie “Armageddon.” In less than a year, watch a ship deliberately collide with an asteroid to divert its path.

The fictional film in which Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck save Earth from a huge asteroid heading towards Earth, it will be very real with the experiment carried out by the space station. Although at the moment no large car is known to be on a crash course, the idea is to prepare for that possibility and save humanity.

“We don’t want to be in a position where an asteroid is heading towards Earth. We must test this technique, ”said Lindley Johnson of NASA’s Department of Planetary Defense on Thursday.

The mission has been called Double Asteroid Redirection Test or double asteroid redirection test (DART), It will take off from California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on November 23 at 10:20 p.m. local time.

After 10 months, the spacecraft is expected to hit its target, some 11 million kilometers from Earth, the closest you will get to the blue planet.

There is only 18 days until the launch of DART.

It will be the 1st planetary defense test mission. Its mission is to intentionally impact a small asteroid called Dimorphos, which orbits a larger companion asteroid called Didymos (binary asteroid system). pic.twitter.com/YhqRTwFaPR – CosmoSapiens (@cosmosapiens_) November 5, 2021

Planetary mission with double objective

The main objective of the mission is the Didymos asteroid that measures twice the height of the Eiffel Tower. That is to say, diameter of 780 meters. In it the moon Dimorphos orbits, taller than the Statue of Liberty, more than 160 meters in diameter.

Will be on this moon where the ship will reach a speed of 24,000 kilometers per hour. The spacecraft is about 100 times smaller than the moon, which will shed tons of material.

La collision will not destroy the asteroid it will only shake itsaid Nancy Chabot of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, which is leading the mission in collaboration with NASA.

As a result, the orbit of the smallest asteroid will be reduced by only “1%,” he explained.

The idea of ​​the DART project is to prepare for the possibility of an asteroid impact and save humanity. (Photo:

What will the impact of the asteroid be like

With decades-long observations from Earth, Dimorphos is known to orbit Didymos in 11 hours and 55 minutes.

After the impact, with the same telescopes with which it is observed today, a new measurement will be made and find out how much the change will be exactly.

Factors such as the angle of impact, the appearance of the asteroid’s surface, its composition, and its exact mass will play a role.

“If one day an asteroid is discovered heading towards Earth (…) we will have an idea of ​​the force we will need so that that asteroid does not touch it“Explained Andy Cheng of Johns Hopkins University.

According to NASA, a small satellite will undock from the main spacecraft ten days before impact. It will be cn a propulsion system to slightly deviate its own trajectory.

Three minutes after the crash, it will fly over Dimorphos, to verify the effect of the impact and the possible crater on the surface.

Other data

US $ 330 million is the total cost of the mission

27,000 asteroids near the blue planet are currently known

500 meters in diameter measures Bennu, one of the two asteroids in our Solar System that pose the greatest risk to Earth

0.057% is the probability of collision between now and 2300

Bennu, is a surface covered with rocks. (Photo: NASA)

With information from AFP and France 24

