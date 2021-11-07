Musk asks his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of Tesla shares

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool / Getty Images)

The CEO of Tesla Inc, Elon Musk asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers in a survey Saturday whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares.

“There’s been a lot of talk lately that unrealized gains are a means of tax avoidance, I’m only proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

Musk also tweeted that he will comply with the survey results.

Musk’s comments follow a proposal in the United States Congress to tax the assets of billionaires to help pay for President Joe Biden’s climate change and social agenda.

Musk is one of the richest people in the world and the owner of several futuristic companies, including SpaceX and Neuralink. He had previously criticized the billionaires tax on Twitter.

“Keep in mind that I do not receive a cash salary or a bonus from anywhere. I only have stocks, so the only way to pay taxes personally is to sell stocks,” Musk said on Twitter.

