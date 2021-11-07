Movie Celebrities Over 40 Looking Much Better: Check Out Before And After Photos

As the years go by, the appeal does not necessarily fade and there are some Hollywood actors who are strong proof that With the arrival of 40 the decline of beauty does not begin, If not the opposite.

Staying in the world of entertainment is more difficult when every day there are new talents that take over the industry scene and stand out among so many luminaries, but experience and talent have also been the key so that they are still valid.

Taking advantage of small or notable aesthetic touches or a change of look is also among the strategies of these stars to look better every day.

The stars that shine after 40

Angelina Jolie: 46 years

With an extensive professional career, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife stands out as one of the most beautiful women in cinema and one of the most followed stars in international entertainment.

Angelina Jolie has managed to conquer the audience with large and blockbuster productions after the age of 40, such as “Maleficent” and her most recent film, “Eternals”, with which she entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Keanu Reeves: 57 years

The actor, who was immortalized and became a legend by starring in the film trilogy “The Matrix”, with almost sixty years, is one of the most desired gallants of the seventh art.

As part of his latest works, we can see “My ex’s wedding”, next to Winona Ryder or the action and suspense saga “John Wick”.

Charlize Theron: 46 years

The South African actress remains one of the most striking faces on the big screen. The slim blonde of almost 1.80 meters dazzles with her charm. Her last appearance was in the film “Fast and Furious 9” in the antagonistic role of the cyber terrorist.

In 2020, Theron starred in the movie “The Old Guard”, one of Netflix’s biggest hits in recent months.

Jennifer Aniston: 52 years

Fans of “Friends” will never forget Jennifer as the charismatic and beautiful Rachel Green. Despite the years, Aniston remains regal, being one of the most iconic women in the world of the big screen.

Hugh Jackman: 53 years

The Australian performer known for his role as Wolverine in the “X-Men” film series, managed to position himself as a strong man of cinema with his muscular character. Although he is over five decades old, Jackman maintains his athletic figure and remains one of the most handsome of his generation.

Brad Pitt: 57 years

Brad Pitt is about to reach 60 being the eternal Hollywood heartthrob. The ex-husband of Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston is as handsome as in his youth and with a career full of successes in tow. It was past 40 that he managed to consolidate himself by winning an Oscar for his performance in “Once upon a time Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino.

Will Smith: 53 years

The actor who gave life to “The Prince of Rap” recently took on the challenge of returning to his best physical form after having shown that he gained a few kilos during confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Will Smith has now regained his athletic body.

Penelope Cruz: 47 years

The Spanish interpreter continues to dazzle with her appearance. Javier Bardem’s wife not only managed to win the hearts of the American public, she also conquers the whole world with her particular beauty, in which her shiny brown hair always stands out.

Johnny Depp: 58 years

The rebellious Hollywood boy has passed half a century and is still an icon of irreverence and style. Despite the scandals that surround him, he continues to attract attention and for now he is concentrating on the legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Head.

Jennifer Lopez: 52 years

Jennifer Lopez is synonymous with sensuality. The years seem to suit the Latin-born star very well, since she maintains a statuesque figure that would be the envy of any young woman. Ben Affleck’s partner is considered a diva and a loving mother to her children with Marc Anthony, Emme, and Max.

