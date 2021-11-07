MIUI 13 is going to change your Xiaomi completely: this will be the new interface – Xiaomi News

A few days ago the CEO and co-founder of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, declared through his social networks that the presentation of MIUI 13 is getting closer and closer. While the new customization layer has been a lot to talk about for several months now, it is still unknown what the final appearance of its interface will be.

However, a large number of rumors and leaks have provided everything you need to have a clear and precise idea about the appearance of the personalization layer. For this reason we have decided to join everything that is known about the possible new interface of MIUI 13, which will completely change your Xiaomi.

Many interesting widgets

The new customization layer not only seeks to correct errors from the past, as MIUI 12.5 Enhance Edition did, but also you want to present a completely renewed and innovative image. The leaks from China on the MIUI 13 aspect were related to the inclusion of new and brand-new widgets to the interface.

It is no longer just about the daily activity or weather widgets, but now MIUI 13 presents a wide variety of shortcuts whose objective is to facilitate the management and interaction of the device.

A new My Launcher

The leaks of the closed beta of MIUI 13 directed to the Chinese ROM also showed how Mi Launcher, the application launcher of the customization layer, was updated. Now both the system launcher as well as the app vault have been worked to make way for something totally new.

Merging the launcher with the vault will allow the integration of multiple widgets and shortcuts. Likewise, a widget store to personalize your device, and which you can access from the desktop settings. In addition, both the widget actions and the desktop editor will have a repertoire of new animations.

As if that were not enough, the update of the Mi launcher reveals a new search bar, whose appearance is quite similar to the search engine of iOS devices.

New minimalist control center

Another of the changes that the new MIUI 13 customization layer will presumably present will be a much more minimalist control center than its past versions.

This leak emerged in mid-July, and revealed a control center that preserves the same elements of MIUI 12 and 12.5, but shown in a simpler way.

The supposed new control center has a somewhat iOS-like appearance, and organizes its elements in two columns. It also incorporates a block in which you can view information about the step count, financial balances and the number of hours in which you use the device.

New Smart Toolbox sidebar

Finally, one of the novelties that may be present in MIUI 13 is the new Smart Toolbox sidebar. This new function belongs to an update of the Security app, and only available in China ROM.

Regarding its appearance, the Smart Toolbox is very reminiscent of the Xiaomi Pad 5 application dock, and also of the MIUI floating ball. The new bar takes care of show the most used or recently used apps.

In addition, the Smart Toolbox allows you adjust its location, it can be hidden automatically, and allows the selection of fixed applications to show. Although at the moment it only works in China, there is a high probability that the MIUI 13 Global ROM and European ROM have this new exclusive feature.