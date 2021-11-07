Microsoft introduces Loop: a new Office tool that brings together the functionalities of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Teams in one place

The service will be available to Microsoft 365 subscribers and will be synced via cloud storage.

Microsoft has presented Loop, a new application based on its Fluid platform for collaborative and simultaneous editing of various Office documents in real time, the company reports through its official blog.

The tool brings together the functionalities of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Teams, among others, in one place to increase comfort and productivity.

Allows you to edit documents copying and pasting pieces of content between one program and another independently and sharing those portable items with other users.

How Microsoft Loop works is based on three key elements:

Loop Components : content elements that can be present in parallel in different programs and that can be edited by several users at the same time in a similar way as Google Docs documents. For example, a list shared through a Teams channel or notes in a calendar entry that can be inserted into an Outlook email and written by multiple collaborators.

: content elements that can be present in parallel in different programs and that can be edited by several users at the same time in a similar way as Google Docs documents. For example, a list shared through a Teams channel or notes in a calendar entry that can be inserted into an Outlook email and written by multiple collaborators. Loop workspaces : they serve as a project board that includes a list of all Loop components, allowing you to see in real time which users are editing any of the elements at any given time.

: they serve as a project board that includes a list of all Loop components, allowing you to see in real time which users are editing any of the elements at any given time. Loop Pages: they work like a canvas or whiteboard where you can share Loop components or even content created in other applications by the members of the project, being able to edit all these elements in real time in a single space.

Some Loop functionality is anticipated to begin rolling out within Teams, Office, and OneNote in the course of November, while the main Microsoft Loop application will be released later, probably in the next few months.

