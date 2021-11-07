Michael B. Jordan Could Star In Training Day Prequel

Denzel Washington is one of the most acclaimed actors in the film industry with an undeniable career that has also brought memorable characters different from one another to the screen. In 2001 he released one of his most popular films: Training Day – 72%, for which he would win his second Oscar (the first was as a supporting actor for Times of glory – 93%), and his first statuette for Best Actor.

The film directed by Antoine Fuqua was so successful that many saw some potential as a franchise, however, the director would prefer to leave it intact and experiment with different stories where he would meet Washington years later in films such as The Justiceman – 60% and The Justice 2 – 36%. In 2017, a television series with the same name would be launched on CBS, but the low reception it got caused the project to be canceled after a 13-episode season.

The original title recently joined the Netflix catalog, and its numbers showed that it is still as popular as 20 years ago, enhancing the crime genre with dramatic and suspenseful overtones, which at that time put the spotlight on David Ayer as a writer. . Now, everything seems to indicate that a second attempt will be made to expand the story with a prequel that will tell the public about Alonso Harris’ past.

Two years ago reports began to emerge about the making of said film that would be contextualized in 1992 days before the Los Angeles riots due to the verdict in the case of the police attack on Rodney King. At the time, Collider reported that the script was in charge of Nick yarborough, but later no more was known about the production. But this indefinite pause may have come to an end.

According to the words shared by the popular Hollywood insider Daniel ritchman, the project resumed its path taking back to Antoine fuqua As a director and now who would take on the role of the younger version of Alonso could be inherited to the rising star Michael B. Jordan, who also just filmed a film directed by Denzel himself called A Journal for Jordan, where he could have been handed the courier of the most important person in his career.

It is important to mention that although Ritchman is consistently correct in the information he shares, this has yet to be confirmed. Also, it should be noted that Fuqua has been working with Will Smith on a tape called Emancipation, where they will touch on the issue of slavery; said production suffered a significant delay after the protagonist and producer decided to move the Georgia project a couple of months ago due to the approval of a law that restricts access to voting.

That change in plans could have cost about $ 15 million outside of the initial budget. For now, we will have to be aware of how both this project and the prequel to Training Day to be sure that it will be a fact and if it will be time to shine from Michael B. Jordan in this film, not without first taking into account the enormous responsibility that it would mean for him to retake a character that Washington played.