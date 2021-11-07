Mexican GP: Verstappen was furious in qualifying, “he’s an idiot”





PHOTO: ALFREDO ESTRELLA | AFP

The qualification of the Grand Prix of Mexico met expectations. Not only did the fans enjoy a show, because the emotions accelerated even in the pilots, a clear example was Max Verstappen, it didn’t take any good to lose pole position.

Before reaching the curve of the Foro Sol, the pilot from the Netherlands almost had an accident, since previously Yuki Tsunoda had left the track and put himself back into circulation just when ‘mad max ‘was happening. Which caused the Red Bull to slow down as a precaution and lose valuable time searching for the lead.

Before the actions of the Japanese, Verstappen commented angrily: Incredible, he’s an idiot.

VALTTERI BOTTAS GAVE THE BLOW AND STAYED WITH POLE "VIVA MEXICO", LAUNCHED THE FINN … AND THE BRONCA OF MAX! 2nd Lewis Hamilton

3rd Max Verstappen

4th Sergio Pérez# F1xFOX pic.twitter.com/v0pcEsFRR0 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) November 6, 2021

The Tsunoda incident also ended up affecting the ‘Checo’ Pérez. The Mexican lost his concentration when he saw him in the curve and instead of risking passing with great speed, he preferred to get out and settle for the time he had achieved on the previous lap.

Mercedes was the great winner of the Mexican Grand Prix qualifying, Valtteri Bottas surprised locals and strangers and took pole position. Hamilton followed in second, Verstappen finished third and Pérez will once again have to look for a comeback from fourth place.

