Mercedes already believes that Hamilton can reach the end without changing engine

This season Mercedes suffers from durability problems in its internal combustion engine (ICE), which has caused the official team and its client teams to receive penalties on the grid lately for having to mount new elements.

Valtteri Bottas is already using his sixth ICE (he has penalized three times), so the title prospects of Hamilton they could be hugely affected if he needed to install a new power unit in later races while continuing his fight with Max Verstappen.

The question

But speaking at the Mexican Grand Prix, the head of the Mercedes team, Toto wolff, said they are confident that they will not need to make any changes this weekend, and that they felt more relaxed and with more options to go all the way without penalty.

“I think we feel more confident about a particular problem that seems to be solved,” he explained.

Wolff said that as this year it seems more difficult to overtake and come back, Mercedes is especially reluctant to change the engine if it can help it.

“I think it is never okay to take a penalty, because it is currently very difficult to overtake,” he said.

“We saw that Valtteri was absolutely dominant in Turkey, but in America he just got stuck in traffic with the penalty.”

“So we are taking it on the fly. We are deciding, do we need the sanction or do we not need a sanction? And here we certainly don’t want it.”

“And we may not need any until the end of the season. That is something that is being discussed all the time.”

While Red Bull appears to be in the lead so far in Mexico, Wolff is clear that all is not lost this weekend for Lewis Hamilton.

He also acknowledges that the previous power advantage he enjoyed Sling on high altitude circuits it no longer seems to be there.

“Mexico has never been such a happy place for us in terms of car performance, although we love Mexico because they always give us a great welcome,” he said.

“It seems that we did not find the optimal point, so in free practice we were chasing several directions.”

“A positive aspect is that our engine is working well. There was a little difference in the previous years, but now it is fine.”

“I think for us it’s about doing the best job possible. But maybe that’s difficult with Max’s performance.”