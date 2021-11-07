Megan Fox Reveals Machine Gun Kelly Told Her “I’m Marijuana” During Their Weird First Encounter

Megan Fox has shared the strange story of how she met her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, during which the controversial musician apparently told her, “I’m marijuana.”

The actress of Transformers She began dating the rapper last year; The couple have publicly attended various red carpet events together in recent months.

In a new interview with GQ Style, the couple, who first worked on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, talked about the first time they met a few years earlier at a party in Los Angeles.

“This strange thing happened,” Fox said. “We didn’t see each other. I do not remember [su] face … And he would definitely have remembered her face.

“I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature, I looked up and said, ‘You smell like grass.’ He looked at me and said, ‘I’m marijuana. Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb. “

J’s starennifer’s body He continued: “I think we still couldn’t see each other. We weren’t supposed to meet that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, kept us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited away.

“It’s hard to see his face in general, but he really had no face that night.”

Then he told Machine Gun Kelly: “Thank God, [porque] what torture I had known that you were there and I could not reach you. It was better that he didn’t know. “

Fox and MGK’s relationship was parodied once again during the Saturday night Live this weekend, with Pete Davidson playing the rapper, while Chloe Fineman played Fox in the Kim Kardashion skit “The People’s Kourt.”