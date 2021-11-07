Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s love story is TOO intense and sexy

‘I was surprised and upset, but I can’t be mad at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. The couple decided to separate; However, Brian Austin Green said that there will always be love there and that the rumors of infidelity are not real.

On the singer’s side, the story did not have a good start because the influencer Sommer ray informed Us Weekly that her ex boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Cheated On Her With Megan FoxBut despite that harsh news, whatever happens or not, Ray wishes them well: ‘I think they’re a nice couple. I’m not mad about it. ‘

Megan Fox appeared in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video

In May 2020 Machine Gun Kelly released the song ‘Bloody Valentine’, a video that shows Megan Fox tying Kelly up, taping her mouth, and in one shot she steps on her face.

Of course there is a powerful reason behind this image: he loves Megan Fox’s feet. ‘It’s no secret. I think feet are beautiful. I think Megan has the most beautiful feet there is, ‘he told Teen Vogue.

Despite all this connection, the music video has a not so positive side. The singer’s ex-girlfriend, Sommer Ray, told Us Weekly that her then-boyfriend told her not to go to the set of ‘Bloody Valentine’ while she was filming with Fox due to the ‘coronavirus restrictions’, but once the video was released … The reasons she asked him not to go were obvious.