Megan Fox admitted to having body dysmorphia, what does she mean by this?

By Ana Carolina Barsallo 10/29/2021 – 7:06 AM



The American actress and model for many was the icon of the perfect physique since her appearances in the Transformers saga, and contrary to what we thought, she admitted in an interview that she has many insecurities regarding her body.

Megan admitted that she considers Machine Gun Kelly, her boyfriend, as her soul mate and this, accompanied by her new film and television projects have led her to be in the best moment of her life because they have helped her overcome emotional problems that came next to his career.

The one that hit her the hardest was the ‘sexualization’ of which she was a victim when she began her aesthetic treatments, for playing roles on the big screen such as that of ‘Mikaela Banes’ in Transformers.

In a recent interview she provided to British magazine GQ, she revealed that she suffers from body dysmorphia, after journalist Molly Lambert asked her if she intimidates many men by being ‘beautiful and smart’.

“We can look at someone and think: ‘That person is so beautiful. His life must be very easy.’ Most likely, he does not feel that way,” he said in the interview, admitting that he has many insecurities within himself.

It should be clarified that ‘body dysmorphia’ refers to having a negative perception of some part of the body, a thought that is usually obsessive in those who suffer from it.

The actress did not delve into the subject, but stressed that Gun Kelly has helped her feel comfortable with her body. It is not the first time that he makes this type of statement, since in 2011 he was honest with the magazine ‘Hollywood reporter’ “I was never the beautiful girl at my school. I mean, I had braces and I dyed my hair orange … No I was the popular girl … I was always the lonely one “

It was in 2009, with the premiere of Jennifer’s Body, when the press began to define her as a sex symbol, taking her to a breaking point, where she feared being alone in front of the cameras, or walking on a carpet. After living this, she says that she is more at ease with the past.

“I worked hard to remove that feeling of being a victim and realize that it was a lesson. So I had a purpose and I didn’t have to suffer anymore. [hecho crecer] until I became a much more interesting human being than I would have been without it. It gives you the space to be grateful for something that you previously felt persecuted for, “he added.

Megan debuted on the big screen in 2001 with the premiere of ‘Holiday in the sun’ and continued to advance her career in different supporting roles, until the star of Transformers in 2007. She currently has 17.3 million followers on Instagram, and although she is a A movie icon for her beauty, the actress has many positive qualities that deserve to be highlighted, in addition to her physique.