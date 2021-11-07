Matt Damon’s new film faces plagiarism accusations

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

image.png

Inspired by true events, the film tells the story Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gray, two friends who become rivals after Carrouges’s wife, Marguerite, is attacked by Le Gris. When Marguerite makes the decision to publicly accuse her attacker, Carrouges comes out in defense of his wife’s honor and faces his now enemy in a duel that will culminate in the death of one of them. In addition to Damon, the film has a cast made up of Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, and Ben affleck.

Nevertheless, the film faces a series of accusations that threaten to overshadow its long-awaited premiere. To promote the film, the studio released a wide variety of subjects: images, previews and a poster that could give more than one a headache.

The Last Duel | Official Trailer | Subtitled

According to the Slash Film site, the promotional poster for The last duel is a copy of a poster of game of Thrones created by Martin Ansin for Mondo back in 2012. At first glance the art used to The last duel shows the protagonists of the film located in different parts of the image and with different tones, some lighter and others darker. However, Comparisons to the Game of Thrones poster were not long in coming.

Read more ► Laurita Fernández was called a “rat” because she did not tip the delivery!

The designs are very similar in both images and the composition and range of colors used, so are. Even the disposition of the characters and the swords, in the two images, are practically the same.

1.png

Although it is unlikely that this “imitation” affect the performance of the feature film at the box office, it is still an element against it. Of course, these situations have been seen throughout the history of cinema. Especially when it comes to promotional material, there are countless amounts of movie posters that look just like each other.

Hopefully the impact of this event It will not become older and will only be the subject of debate among fans, leaving its performance at the box office unscathed. Meanwhile, the audience can enjoy The last duel when the next one hits theaters October 14th.

You may also like

Florence Rosa, Marito Altamirano and Esteban Jourdán They recommend 5 movies to watch as a family