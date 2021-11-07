Matt Damon refused to participate in a Bourne series game for this reason

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The saga Bourne It is undoubtedly one of the most popular spy movies of recent years. For the same reason, it is not surprising that in 2008 a video game based on the first film was published. Now, and more than 10 years later, Matt Damon, actor who plays Jason Bourne in the movies, revealed the reasons why he did not participate in the project.

What happens is that the popular Hollywood actor was part of the most recent episode of Hot Ones, a show where guests eat hot wings while talking about many things. Thus, in one of the moments the subject of the controversial video game developed by High Moon Studios was addressed.

Matt Damon was offered a lot of money to be part of the video game

High Moon Studios wanted Matt Damon to lend his image and voice for the game The Bourne Identity, so they offered him a juicy sum of money to be part of the project.

However, the actor confirmed in the interview that he declined the offer because he did not want to do a first-person shooter. Instead, he wished the game was something more similar to Myst, an adventure and puzzle title that saw the light of day in that distant 1993. Thus, High Moon Studios did not insist and continued the development of The Bourne Identity without the participation of the actor.

Apparently, Matt Damon really wanted to be involved in the project, but creative differences did not allow it. In an old interview for the portal The Boston Globe, the actor affirmed that he pushed a lot to make a game of the saga Bourne with a style similar to Myst, but his prayers did not come to fruition.

