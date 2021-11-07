Mark Wahlberg and the tender lesson to other dads letting his daughter paint her nails

Mark Wahlberg is not only one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry, He is also a fun dad who enjoys spoiling his children.

The American is currently married to Rhea Durham, a model with whom he began a relationship in 2001 and two years later they welcomed their eldest daughter, Ella Rae.

They later expanded the family when Michael was born in 2006, followed by Brendan in 2008. In July 2009, the couple married in a lavish ceremony and a year later his last and fourth child, Grace, arrived.

Mark Wahlberg shows his truest version as a dad

Through his Instagram account, the protagonist of renowned films such as Spencer Confidential and Shooter public a fun video in which he opens the doors of his home to his 17.6 million followers.

In the recording she appears together with her youngest daughter, who is shown as the author of a peculiar black manicure and long nails, while he makes a gesture of resignation at Grace’s tender whims.

“I thought Halloween was yesterday.”, wrote in the publication that he stole more than 210 thousand reproductions and hundreds of comments praising the good sense of humor and his dedication as a father, without affecting his masculinity.

This is not the first time that the 50-year-old native of Boston has shown off his family, as it is common to see him posing next to his children, where it is recorded that During his free time, he spends it sharing and having fun like the proud dad that he is.