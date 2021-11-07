Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet joined in to complain about the filming of ‘Titanic’

In 1997, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate winslet played one of the most beloved cinematographic couples in film history, because that’s what they are Jack and Rose: a mythical couple thanks to their romance in the dramatic ‘Titanic’. His journey on the famous ship, which sailed from Europe to the United States, to start a new life, marked many other lives that witnessed his love story.

Also those of DiCaprio and Winslet, of course, that they became as close as possible during the filming of the film. And of course, they are still great friends currently.

And aren’t friends together for everything? Maybe that’s why nothing stopped them from becoming even more of a team to publicly criticize the situation that brought them together: the filming of ‘Titanic‘. The filming of this film full of love and drama was a most intense process, a product of the duration of the film itself, which exceeds three and a quarter hours in duration. We are not able to imagine the amount of footage that had to be taken for such a result.

“We definitely needed a shoulder to lean on and we were there for each other constantly, “she said sincerely Leonardo Dicaprio on one occasion to Access hollywood, about this period of time in their lives. “When you shoot a movie for seven months … you need someone to vent to,” the actor opened up.

“All the complaints we had to make, we did in the trailer, so we didn’t have to take them to the set, “the winner in 2016, finally, of the Oscar for Best Actor.

Also this time DiCaprio continued talking about his friendship with Kate Winslet, calling her “such a great companion and such a wonderful person.”

And something more curious about their friendship, she told the magazine Glamor: Although next year will mark 25 years since the premiere of 'Titanic', both some phrases from the movie continue to be recited.

“We are very, very close and sometimes We quote each other the strange lines ‘Titanic’, because only we can and we find it really funny, “confessed Winslet, who did not add to which specific dialogues he refers. We will have to remain in doubt.

