León vs Necaxa: Summary, Goals and Videos

With a spectacular performance by Victor Dávila, Leon defeated by a resounding score of 3-0 at Necaxa at Camp Nou and got his direct ticket to the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX.

The Chilean striker took to the field with full motivation, reached the opposite area several times and excelled with a hat-trick, for which he received a great ovation at the end of the match.

After the opening whistle, the Green Belly They took the initiative and did not take long to hurt the Rayos, who generated very little sense of danger in the rival area.

Ariel holan had to make changes quickly, because just in minute four he took Santiago Colombatto out due to a right leg injury and put Fernando Navarro.

A few minutes after the end of the first half, Ángel Mena shook the nets but Luis Enrique Santander canceled the score because with the help of the VAR he was able to realize that the Ecuadorian attacker was in an advanced position.

In the complementary part, Víctor Dávila unleashed himself and scored another two goals against Luis García, who yesterday was his ‘client’.

The striker for the emerald team scored his sixth goal of the semester and matched his numbers from the previous season.

León finished the regular tournament in the third position of the table, with 29 points, the result of 8 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses.

Necaxa stayed in the lower part of the classification because he could only add 20 points of the 51 that were in dispute.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CRUZ AZUL VS LEÓN: MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE WERE EVICTED BY THE HOMOPHOBIC SCREAM