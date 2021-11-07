León thrashes Necaxa and ensures a direct pass to Liguilla

Was a Hat trick by Victor Davila that you was worth the third place to the Lion; La Fiera signed up for the Quarter finals of Liga MX by beating Necaxa 3-0, which incidentally put at risk his pass to the Repechage of the Apertura 2021.

The Chilean was the figure for the Guanajuato team and the villain for Pablo Guede’s, in a great afternoon for Dávila, while Necaxa depends on other results to find out if your vacation begins or is still alive.

Lion he needed to win to stay with him third place and so he did, reached 29 points and you will have time to plan the final phase.

The match started complicated for La Fiera, since barely at minute 1, Santiago Colombatto was injured and had to leave exchange; Fernando Navarro took his place.

Necaxa had the first goal at 4 ‘ when Fernando González made a powerful shot that sent him to the stands of the Nou Camp.

The The scoreboard opened at 20 ‘when Dávila made it 1-0 on a good team move. Center to the area, Navarro received and gave back to the Chilean, who unleashed the rifle and beat Luis Ángel Malagón so that the Lion went up.

La Fiera had more options, Jean Meneses approached twice. First at 27 ‘ sent a dangerous center that Malagón stayed, after at 29 ‘, Dávila headed and put the ball overhead and at 30 ‘, Jean again tried and flew the shot.

At 37 & # 39; Meneses made a shot from below that put Malagón to work, and the Rayos goalkeeper stretched and deflected to a corner kick.

Before the break, Angel Mena received a long pass and at the time of controlling decided clear Malagón from afar, there was a goal at 40 ‘, but it was canceled out of place of the Ecuadorian.

Starting the second half the Lion hit again and Dávila made it 2-0 at 51 ‘by finishing off a Mena center in the area. Before putting it, it seemed that the ball was lost on the line, but no.

Necaxa tried already with the disadvantage on the scoreboard and Alan Medina made a auction headlong gone on the one hand at 63 ‘and 66’, Rodrigo Aguirre put it on the pole thanks to a deviation from Rodolfo Cota in a play where in the end he was marked out of place.

Dávila put definitive figures at 72 ‘ when scoring again within the area. Now it was a center for Omar Fernández and that’s how it was 3-0.

Necaxa, no matter how hard he tried, could no longer get up from the win and will have to wait for a miracle to stay alive.