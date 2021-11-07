LACK OF PERSONALITY: Frenkie de Jong’s overwhelming self-criticism and referee complaint after the unfortunate second half of FC Barcelona against Celta

And when it seemed that FC Barcelona would finally complete a round performance, boom, they broke down again. There were ‘two parties’ in Balaídos. The game of the first half was won by the Catalans, pressing well, being forceful and leaving quite interesting associative details. And the duel of the second half was taken by Celta, and for a long time. They went to look for the Blaugranas, they suffocated with their pressure and, without having to touch the ball too much, they generated a lot of chances.

Once the match was finished in Galician territory (3-3), Frenkie de Jong attended the interview at the court level to Movistar Soccer. The Dutch midfielder was particularly self-critical. Barça is lacking personality. In the complement they forgot to play.

“I think that in the second -part- we forgot to play, we were very stopped. A bit of personality is missing, I think ”.

How to gain or regain personality? Players must step forward, and try to be a pass option in times of pressure: “We have to change the players, because we have to offer ourselves more when there is pressure from the opponent. And that’s it ”.

From 0-3 to 3-3: “This game was very important to get a little higher and this is a very strong blow for us.”

When asked about his team’s options in the League, the former Ajax said the following: “Yes we can fight, because we have a lot of quality. Now I don’t know how many points there are, there are many. So it’s going to be very difficult. But you have to continue ”.

Xavi’s arrival on the bench: “I think people are very excited about Xavi’s arrival and we are going to work hard.”

And to close, fdJ complained about arbitration. And is that, for a throw-in, the referee added an extra minute (the minute in which Iago Aspas sentenced the tie), something that he had never experienced: “There were 5 minutes, I think that’s enough. When we are behind us, they always put 2 or 3 minutes. And then he puts in an extra minute for a throw-in, I’ve never seen that. “

Undefeated data. FC Barcelona has not won any away game in the current Spanish League: 3 draws and 2 defeats.

Did you know…? Right now, FC Barcelona is ninth in the Spanish League: 4 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats.