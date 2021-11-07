La Nación / Kim Kardashian dates Ariana Grande’s ex

Today’s Brazilian deputy Kim Kataguiri contributed to the downfall of Dilma Rousseff in 2016 and the victory of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018. But now he assures that the far-right president “will not leave any positive legacy” and called for his dismissal along with leaders of the left. “No, there is no contradiction in that,” said Kataguiri in an interview with AFP in the Brasilia Chamber of Deputies.

The 25-year-old legislator introduces himself on Twitter as “the Japanese from the Free Brazil Movement (MBL)”, the liberal right-wing group that founded and catapulted him as one of the main leaders of the protests that ended thirteen years of power of the Workers’ Party (PT), of Rousseff and her predecessor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Read more: They ask to prioritize children with neurological problems in vaccination against COVID-19

“In the same way that the PT violated our values ​​of defending freedom, democracy and the fight against corruption, now with the Bolsonaro government there are corruption scandals and a president who acts negligently in the face of the pandemic,” he adds also a law student and writer.

Visibility in those demonstrations earned him a position in the DEM (center-right) party, with which he campaigned for Bolsonaro and was elected to the Chamber. But the MBL’s alliance with Bolsonaro did not last long and Kataguiri became one of the deputies most critical of the president, worn out by his chaotic management of the pandemic, which has already left more than 540,000 dead, and by allegations of corruption in the purchase of vaccines, revealed by the investigations of a parliamentary commission.

On June 30, Kataguiri and two other former Bolsonaro deputies joined the “super request for impeachment” signed by the leftist opposition.

Read more: The Eiffel Tower reopens after more than eight months closed due to the pandemic

Is that ‘super order’ going to have a tour?

It depends on the progress of the investigations (…). As scandals draw closer to the president, more people reject the government. But [para un impeachment], the spirits of the population must be heated to such an extent that people are willing to go out into the street to ask for their departure.

For now, Bolsonaro appears to have good support in Congress to prevent impeachment.

Congress never overthrows anyone, it is the street. [La movilización] it never goes from the inside to the outside, always from the outside to the inside. I also think that it still does not have enough wear. The magic number of approval in the head of MPs is 15%, and [Bolsonaro] now has 23% [de opiniones favorables].

What is Bolsonaro looking for with his campaign against electronic voting?

Delegitimize the democratic process, prepare the ground for a coup, so that when he loses the elections or suffers an impeachment he alleges that the democratic system does not have legitimacy, because it was not as he wanted.

Is a third way being formed between Bolsonaro and Lula?

I think there is a demand for that among the population. But a name is lacking to consolidate that support. And for now there is no one. I, whether Lula or Bolsonaro win, I will be the opposition.

What has let you down the most about Bolsonaro?

He did not imagine that he would move away from the two main pillars that led him to the presidency, the fight against corruption and the liberal economic agenda, to approach an agenda that has no purpose, no historical sense. Bolsonaro is not going to leave any legacy to Brazil.

When did your disenchantment begin?

The beginning of the rupture was on May 26, 2019, when the president and his followers called a demonstration to call for the closure of the Supreme Court and Congress. But everything got worse when the former Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, denounced that Bolsonaro wanted to name an ally at the head of the Federal Police to shield [de investigaciones judiciales] his son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, and his negligence in the face of the pandemic.

It was a process. I believe that this government has a gigantic capacity to generate attrition. The left was worn out after thirteen years of the PT government. Bolsonarism achieved it in a year and a half.

Source: AFP.