Kristen Stewart wants to be the villain in the next “James Bond” movie

The actress Kristen Stewart, on the lips of all these days so much for his recently announced engagement with his girlfriend Dylan meyer as for his acclaimed role as Diana of Wales on the tape “Spencer”, I want to be bond girl, but not just any.

In a new interview for the British newspaper Daily Mail, who was the protagonist of the film saga of “Twilight” expressed her desire to present herself as the villain in one of Agent 007’s upcoming films, which for now does not have a replacement for the actor Daniel Craig. According to his statements, Kristen would love to act as a potential love interest for the spy, one who would end up betraying him to try to annihilate him.

“Of course I would be in a Bond movie, oh yeah! I would like to be the bond girl which then turns out to be bad … the villain. It could embody both facets. I’ve never been bad, yet. I like to play the good guy… But maybe I need to switch sides, ”Kristen revealed in her conversation with the newspaper.

Although his supposed character would closely resemble the one played by Eva green on “Royal Casino” (2006), the truth is that Stewart preferred to praise the French actress in his interview Lea Seydoux, who appears in the last two tapes of the saga –“Specter” (2015) and “No time to die” (2021) – and is also one of his best friends in the film industry. “Lea is one of the most fascinating people I have ever met in my life,” he said.

