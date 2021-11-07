Kristen Stewart wants to be a villain in the famous 007 saga

News

Actress Kristen Stewart, who is making headlines for both her newly announced engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer and her acclaimed role as Diana of Wales in the film “Spencer,” wants to be a Bond girl, but not just anybody.

In a recent interview for the British newspaper Daily Mail, the one that was the protagonist of the youth saga ‘Twilight‘expressed her desire to present herself as the villain in one of the next installments of the 007 agent franchise, which for now has no replacement for Daniel Craig.

According to his statements, Kristen would love to be the spy’s potential love interest, one who would end up betraying him to try to annihilate him.

“Of course I would be in a Bond movie, oh yeah! I’d like to be the Bond girl who turns out to be bad … the villain. It could embody both facets. I have not done bad yet. I like to play the good guy … But maybe I need to change sides, “he revealed in his conversation with the newspaper.

Although her supposed character would closely resemble the one played by Eva Green in casino Royale ‘(2006), Kristen preferred to praise in her interview the French actress Lea Seydoux, who appears in the last two films of the saga Specter (2015) and No time to die (2021) – and is also one of his best friends in the film industry. “Lea is one of the most fascinating people I have ever met,” he assured.