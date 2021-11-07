Kim Kardashian and Rebel Wilson prove that successful and risky women wear pink – New Woman

Kim Kardashian and Rebel Wilson are one of the most stylish celebrities who set trends with their outfits.

They both have a unique style and full of personality and class, and one of his favorite shades is pink, which goes well both in blondes as in brunettes.

They have carried it since softer tone, even the strongest, trying different outfits with this shade, and proving that it is a delicate color, but also that represents success.

Not many women dare to wear this shade, either in pink or fuchsia, because they are terrified of wearing a color other than the typical black and white, but it’s time to dare and these celebrities teach how to wear it.

Kim Kardashian and Rebel Wilson enchant with pink looks

Pink jumpsuit and heels

Kim kardashian gave classes in style and elegance wearing a Pink jumpsuit that covered her entire body.

It was a garment round neck, long sleeves, which covered up to her feet and combined it with heels in the same tone, looking beautiful and powerful.

Short shirt dress

Rebel she looked beautiful and sexy wearing a short dress, shirt style, in pastel pink, with short sleeves and black details.

He combined this garment with pantyhose and although she was not wearing heels, it can be complemented with boots, or stilettos to perfection.

Tailor suit and boots

The socialite looked beautiful, elegant and empowered wearing a velvet suit in fuchsia, consisting of trousers and a long blazer.

He complemented wearing some gloves and high boots in the same shade, giving classes in style and elegance.

Maxi dress

The actress looked like a modern princess wearing a beautiful and delicate pastel pink maxi dress.

It was one silk piece, with bardot neckline, and short sleeves, with flower shapes in this area, which accentuated her waist and fell to her feet, with a not very wide skirt.