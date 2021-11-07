Kim Kardashian and Fendi: Kim Kardashian launches a collection with Fendi: this will be her long-awaited designs

Fendi team meeting in the firm’s studio in Rome. Suddenly all the women around the boardroom table are silent, staring at their phones. Kim Jones, creative director of the firm, repairs in amazement at the scene. “They told me they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection. That’s when I thought: let’s do something together, ”says Jones about how the idea of ​​collaboration with the shapewear brand that Kim Kardashian founded in 2019 was born.

The Fendi x Skims collection, which goes on sale on Tuesday and has its own website, unites the aesthetic codes of the respective brands to create a capsule wardrobe for the modern woman. Interestingly, it is based on sketches from an archival collection of the Italian luxury label first introduced by Karl Lagerfeld in 1979, which placed the focus on twisted tube tops, pop colors, and tight shapewear.

A proposal that fits with the type of garments made by the clothing brand of the media businesswoman, known for its focus on the fit and shape of its pieces, to try to enhance the beauty of the different female bodies.

“My Fendi tries to create something for each woman, each different shape, and that is also something at the heart of Skims,” ​​explains Jones before highlighting the values ​​of his latest collaborator. “Kim Kardashian is doing a lot to celebrate inclusion, including her admirable work with social justice in America, and as a working woman with a family, she constantly strives to do the best she can.”

Roman aesthetics



What can be found in the collection? Form-fitting silhouettes embodied in velvet designed for support, while a gradient series of neutral hues bathe leather dresses that are inspired by Roman aesthetics to offer a statuary transformation. Boldly colored apparel saturates contemporary beachwear and shapewear, while a hybrid Fendi x Skims logo appears on a skin-tight, reversible T-shirt, embossed on knitwear, printed on underwear and socks, or written on. great on recycled nylon sportswear.

Regarding accessories, a prominent array of brightly colored Fendi icons appear alongside neutral tones, from the coveted Peekaboo and Fendi First bags to the new Baguette Chain and the Sunshine Shopper with the FF logo in three dimensions, also available in their versions. mini and nano. The footwear is also immersed in the universe created by both Kim, with a hiking sandal.

Logomania on all sides, as Jones likes it, as demonstrated in his recent collaboration with Versace, where logos made up the vast majority of the pieces presented at Milan Fashion Week in a show full of supermodels from all walks of life. times, like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta or the Spanish Esther Cañadas. On this occasion, there is enough and plenty with Kardashian acting as designer and model in a campaign orchestrated by the prestigious photographer Steven Meisel.