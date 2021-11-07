Keylor does not hide emotion after remembering penalty vs. Greece and reveals unpublished details

The Costa Rican says that the concentration he maintained in the round of 16 match in Brazil 2014 was so great that there are memories that he “blocked”

June 29, 2014 is a day that every fan in Costa Rica they will remember for a lifetime and they have it as such a special moment that they feel lucky to have lived it.

Keylor already knows what it is to shine in a World Cup Getty Images

The national team of Costa Rica surpassed Greece on penalties in the round of 16 of the World Cup that was held that year in Brazil 2014 with a penalty saved by Keylor Navas to Theofanis Gekas.

2 Related

The goalkeeper of the national team of Costa Rica He recalled that episode in a public conversation he had with the Venezuelan singer-songwriter Daniel CalvetiThere, the Attic remembered that episode with great emotion.

“I think they are moments where everything stops, one is so focused on stopping that ball, in my case, see what I can do to stop that penalty, one blocks everything, the moment passes too slow, when things happen, and it comes out Well, it is an incredible joy ”, added the Tico in that conversation through his official Instagram account.

“Thank you God for those moments and because I feel privileged, that’s how it is, for being able to enjoy those things,” said the Tico.

Keylor Navas who at that time was still a Levante player, close to signing for Real Madrid revealed that it took a while to assimilate what had happened and the meaning it had for Costa Rica.

#The most read 🇨🇷Fedef fútbol finds it difficult to summon #The Sele to Joseph Nonge, young promise of Juventus 😮 Here we tell you more 👉👉👉 https://t.co/gVM7rW2iEB pic.twitter.com/CAkqOVqb9j – ESPN Costa Rica (@ESPN_CR) November 6, 2021

“It is assimilated until later, the emotion is so much that one blocks, one sees the chance to say, this happened, analyze one and enjoy it more,” concluded the Costa Rican in conversation with Daniel Calveti.