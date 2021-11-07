Katy Perry exudes elegance in a strapless blazer-style top and black pants – New Woman

In addition to dominating the world with his undeniable musical talent, likable personality and authenticity, Katy Perry has conquered hearts with her style without limits when dressing.

From the beginning of his career, the Fashion Icon has not ceased to amaze with its exclusive and spectacular proposals fashion for all occasions.

On stage, the interpreter of Hot n cold knows perfectly how to stand out through colorful, risky, fantasy-spattered and even eccentric costumes.

Similarly, in her public appearances as a celebrity and in her daily life, the outfits she wears They never go unnoticed and are always to be applauded.

Such as the sophisticated attire total black that she took last Wednesday, November 3, for a night out with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in West Hollywood.

Katy Perry is elegance in a look all in black

According to Daily Mail, on her arrival with her lover at the popular Craig’s restaurant, the singer caught all the flashes spreading elegance in its completely black ensemble.

The 37-year-old star’s outfit for the romantic date featured a blazer top strapless, made of wool-blend crepe, Proenza Schouler.

The garment was slightly fitted and elongated silhouette; it featured a strapless neckline and leather patch pockets over the hips. In addition, it had a central row of hammered gold buttons.

The interpreter of California Gurls She paired the piece with classic straight-leg tailored pants and a pair of stylish pointy heels.

As for the add-ons, Perry proved that less is more wearing only a pair of gold earrings, bracelet and rings.

As a final accessory, he wore a distinguished clucth black leather to carry your essential belongings with glamor.

Katy finished off the bet with her blonde hair gathered in a low bun with a finish sleek. Also, she completed with an elegant makeup that enhanced her look.

On the other hand, her future husband wore a outfit much more casual and layered to ward off cold temperatures in style.

At the top, the look de Bloom was composed of a blue jacket, an unbuttoned collarless black shirt and a white t-shirt.

He arranged the top three layers with a black white striped pants and a pair of comfy black sneakers without laces.

With this departure, the parents of Daisy dove They showed that sporadic dating alone is one of the ways they strengthen their beautiful relationship.

What’s more, Katy Perry was established as a true style inspiration for a working lady with his outfit ideal for a semi-formal meeting or even the office. Sure, if the dress code Approves It.