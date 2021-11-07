Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrates Chris Pratt: ‘I’ve fallen in love with you again’ | News

This weekend, many celebrities celebrated Father’s Day in style, but to Chris pratt It was a particularly special occasion, as it was his first celebration as a father of two. As it was expected, Katherine Schwarzenegger, the actor’s wife, dedicated a nice message to him on his social networks. “Happy Father’s Day my angel of love! Seeing you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and seeing you become the father of a girl with Lyla Maria has melted my heart! I have fallen in love with you again“The influencer wrote on her Instagram when she shared a photo of her husband wearing a very ad hoc shirt for the occasion. “These children are blessed to have you as their dad”he added in his post, also referring to Jack, the son that Pratt had with Anna Faris and who is currently eight years old. “I am more than blessed to witness you as a parent every day. I love you!”, finished his post. To these heartfelt words a birthday dedication has been added, because one day after celebrating his role as father, Chris has reached 42 years. “Happy birthday to my love! You are the most amazing husband, a loving father, a caring partner, the hardest worker (You’re working on your birthday!), An excellent chef, and much more. I am very grateful to live life with you. I love you more than you think! “, Schwarzenegger wrote when sharing a series of photos with the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy. Maria shriver, mother-in-law of the celebrant, was not far behind and also congratulated him on his birthday. “Chris, we love you, have an amazing day and a great, you are a good man”Katherine’s mother commented.