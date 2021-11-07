Kate Winslet: the unbreakable self-esteem of the actress who did not settle for “fat” roles | TV and Show

Kate Winslet since she was just a child has received comments about her physique and at 45 years old, this situation does not change. A simple Google search reaffirms it, the third question related to it is How much does Kate Winslet weigh and measure?

This is just one example of how the actress constantly faces questions that have nothing to do with her quality as an actress or her long and award-winning career.

However, despite the fact that the English actress is still in charge of giving face and long before the “Body positive” existed, she already accepted her curves and loved herself as she was, something that she has taken care to maintain and promote , considering that there is no lack of opportunity in which they ask him again about the same topic.

One of the most respected women in the film industry, she also experienced the ups and downs of being a woman in a world where she did not meet the accepted standards of beauty, unless she made a strict change in her lifestyle, as well as the uncomfortable questions, those that are repeated less and less in press conferences.

The chaos of Titanic

Kate Winslet’s path to fame – and Hollywood madness – was swift and withering, she was only 22 years old when she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, one of the most successful films in movie history.

However, the success was accompanied by tabloid press and an obsession with this young English girl who was just entering the show and still discovering the world in 1997.

“It’s ridiculous how shocking, outspoken and critical the tabloid journalists were with me. I was still figuring out who the hell I was and in the meantime they were discussing my size, trying to figure out how much I weighed and publishing the supposed diet I was following. It was horrible and very disturbing to read all that, ”she commented in an interview with The Guardian, while remembering how shocking that time was for her.

Remembered is the comment that the fashion critic said Joan Rivers, regarding his participation in the film when he pointed out “If he lost 3 kilos, Leo could have fallen on the table”, alluding that due to his build the actor would not have managed to enter the table that saved Winslet’s character from death.

Rivers’ phrase hurt Kate to participate: “I remember that there was a comment in particular that shocked me that assured that if I had lost a few kilos surely Leo would have been saved. I don’t understand why people were constantly talking about my weight. They even called me to talk about it. I think it was around this time that I earned the label of being too direct and responsive. And look, no, I was just defending myself. ”

The actress commented that the criticism she received was so harsh that she even declined to start a career in Hollywood, “It damaged my confidence. I didn’t want to go to Hollywood because I remember thinking, ‘God, if this is what they’re telling me in England, what will happen when I get there?’

Loving each other as it is

As one would say in Chile, Kate Winslet has “pig leather” and she forged it based on many criticisms, which earned her that irreverent fame that she mentions.

This, because despite receiving harsh criticism about her physique in her youth, the actress knew how to overcome and begin to build a career based on her talent, beyond her beauty.

Something that stood out in inspiring words that she mentioned after receiving the Bafta award, the most important in the English film industry, as “Best Supporting Actress” for her role as Joanna Joffman in Steve Jobs.

As she told reporters, when she was just a child she experienced a situation that could have been traumatic for anyone seeking an acting career, mentioning, “You know, often after a moment like this, I find myself thinking, I should I should have said something, I should, you know … When I was young, when I was only 14 years old, a theater teacher told me that I might be fine if I was happy to settle for just fat girl roles … Look at me now!

The actress’s speech ended by dedicating her award to all the girls who at some point doubted themselves or were “ignored” by their teachers, pointing out “you should only go for what you want”, she said Hello !.

One more demonstration that the actress loves herself as she is, something that she constantly repeats as she has done recently with her starring role in “Mare of Easttown”, an HBO Max police mini-series that has been rated as one of the best productions of the world. anus.

In the series, Winslet plays the role of Mare Sheehan, a local police investigator from a small area of ​​Pennsylvania, who works on a murder investigation in the community where she lives, while dealing with her personal problems as well as live with the same people you have to investigate.

In this role we can see Kate in a strong, mature role and far from the vanity of Hollywood, as she shows herself with her imperfections, something that she even requested from the director, Craig Zobel, who wanted to “protect” her from possible criticism.

This is because the director stated that he could “cut out a piece of his silhouette” in order to avoid showing his abdomen in a sex scene in which he starred with actor Guy Pearce.

The actress was energetic when mentioning to the director “Don’t you dare” (to take out part of her silhouette. In addition, she pointed out that the promotional photograph intervened by pointing out ““ I told you: guys, I know how many wrinkles I have in my eyes, please return them all ”Explained to The New York Times.

A change to Hollywood

In an interview with Vanity Fair at the end of 2020, the actress stated that the new way of working, conducting interviews from home, helped only by a computer with an internet connection.

In the context of this situation, I mentioned to the journalist that it is a nice way to take an interview from home without makeup, also indicating “I’m actually wearing an old bathrobe because, to be completely honest with you, none of my pants fit me in this one. moment ”adding“ I took a shower because I thought: “I have to do something for the poor woman”.

The actress commented that she perceived that Hollywood was changing significantly, considering that she should no longer get into tiny and tight dresses or wear shoes that made her feel uncomfortable, thinking about all the lost money that in her opinion “is wasted on great and colossal trips: flying journalists, actors, glamorous squads from all over the world. Why the heck is it so important? If I cared how I look, I would have done my makeup right now. “

Winslet, who delivered the interview about her work as Mary Anning in “Ammonite” the film in which she shares credits with Saoirse Ronan where they have a love affair.

She noted regarding her work on that film “Ammonite has really made me aware that I am even more committed to honoring what women want to say for themselves in movies and how we really want to be portrayed, regardless of sexual orientation.”

To her statement she added “Because life is fucking short and I would like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example for younger women. We’re giving them a pretty screwed-up world, so I’d like to do my bit to have adequate integrity. ”

He also took advantage of making a mea culpa stating “what the hell was he doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” Alluding to his period with the questioned directors who enjoyed great fame and renown despite the accusations of abuse that are still against them.

The actress mentioned “It’s amazing to me now how those men were held in such high esteem, so widely in the film industry and for so long. It’s fucking embarrassing. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with both of them. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m dealing with those regrets, but what do we have if we can’t be fucking honest about all of that? ”

A reflection of the actress who at 45 can afford to choose the project she wants to be in as well as the option that seems best to be shown on the screen, this because her career and work allow it.