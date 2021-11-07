Kate Winslet: Mare of Easttown

After a long and plausible career as an actress – already almost a quarter of a century since the marshmallow Titanic – Kate Winslet is made a queen of her profession. It is very difficult to conceive the central character of this short series, which is properly a formal film divided into seven installments, Detective Sergeant Mare Sheehan, if it were not her.

Mare, a woman in the prime of life, dedicated to her work for which her main talent is commitment and experience, finds herself involved in a complex family circumstance. From that medieval torment, can you believe me, anyone would run away, but Mare faces it without respite. The existence of Mrs. Sheehan would be an ordeal from which she could escape except for two small details: because that damned hell is her family and because while we discover her surroundings, the other relatives close to Mare – commanded by women of her age, in the splendor of the 40s – they are in it and face it as they can.

But our Mare Sheehan, he told him, is a detective, and in the town she lives in and belongs to — Easttown, Pennsylvania — there are sons of bitches like anywhere, except here, without touching the spoiler, there is at least one murderer who Maybe she’s a kidnapper and maybe she’s a child molester and, hell, maybe it’s any of the males around her.

So we have two conflicting and ongoing worlds that are precisely what make Mare of Easttown one of the finest examples of crime storytelling. Two worlds that speak the same about violence outside the home as the damn arguments and fights within each one of them because in Easttown no one is saved, no matter how innocent they are or seem.

True, the weight of the entire series, quasi-film, rests on Winslet’s performance, but to get to that point there was first a story, created by the talent of the writer Brad Ingelsby – who must be discovered – and who is also in charge of the script.

A few weeks ago, the journalist Valentina Morillo of the peninsular newspaper El Español, managed to speak with Ingelsby, who revealed part of the reasons for putting mirrors to hell to look at ourselves in them: country. I wanted to show a community that still retained kindness, decency and compassion for others, despite experiencing an economic depression, the opioid crisis and generational trauma in terms of mental health. At that time I was reading texts by Thomas Merton and Richard Rohr and the idea of ​​piety had a great impact on me, it seemed important to me. ” And well, yes, piety appears here or there, but also some of its opposites that are just the motivation of the plot: viciousness, malevolence, disloyalty.

Directed with extreme cleanliness by Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown introduces the central characters one by one in a profound way. He builds them step by step, with enormous solidity. And the way of living or of surviving of these unfortunates – who are nothing but paradigmatic examples of the contemporary world – is always related to Detective Mare because she is the only one on the site dedicated to her business and the town is not so big as to that something escapes her.

I will not waste this space in telling you that much of the problem in Easttown (and in the whole world) is the falton teenagers, what a plague. I will take advantage of it so that you do not miss the interpretive majesty and magnetic appeal of Kate Winslet — oh, virgin of beautiful love.