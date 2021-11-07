KAMARU USMAN VS COLBY COVINGTON 2, LIVE UFC 268, SCHEDULE, BILLBOARD, TV CHANNEL, LIVE STREAMING,

We tell you how, when and where to watch live for FREE, the billboard of UFC 268, KAMARU USMAN VS COLVI COVINGTON, The welterweight title will be in dispute, the fight will take place at the Madison Square Garden, New York, this Saturday, November 6, 2021.

PREVIOUS

UFC 268 is already very close, take a closer look at the two title fights on Saturday afternoon. KAMARU USMAN defends his welterweight title from UFC against COLVI COVINGTON, while ROSE NAMAJUNAS fight against WEILY ZHANG for the interim UFC bantamweight title.

In the main event of the evening at LA MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, Usman He will once again expose his middleweight title against the American, Colvi Covington, in what looks to be a period fight.

DATE:

November 06

BILLBOARD:

Stellar

For the Welterweight Title: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby covington
For the Women’s Strawweight Title: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael chandler
Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Billy quarantillo
Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon vera

Preliminaries

Middleweight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis
Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby green
Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Chris curtis
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Jordan williams

SCHEDULE:

Preliminaries

20:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾

19:00 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴

18:00 🇲🇽🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦

17: 00🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳

Main Card

23:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾

22:00 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴

21:00 🇲🇽🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦

20:00 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳

STADIUM:

Madison Square Garden, New York

TRANSMISSION

Preliminaries

Fox Sports, ESPN, UFC PASS

Stellar

Star Plus (Mexico), ESPN (Latin America), UFC Pass

TRANSMISSION LINKS

