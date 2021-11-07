KAMARU USMAN VS COLBY COVINGTON 2, LIVE UFC 268, SCHEDULE, BILLBOARD, TV CHANNEL, LIVE STREAMING,

We tell you how, when and where to watch live for FREE, the billboard of UFC 268, KAMARU USMAN VS COLVI COVINGTON, The welterweight title will be in dispute, the fight will take place at the Madison Square Garden, New York, this Saturday, November 6, 2021.
PREVIOUS
‘ UFC 268 is already very close, take a closer look at the two title fights on Saturday afternoon. KAMARU USMAN defends his welterweight title from UFC against COLVI COVINGTON, while ROSE NAMAJUNAS fight against WEILY ZHANG for the interim UFC bantamweight title.
In the main event of the evening at LA MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, Usman He will once again expose his middleweight title against the American, Colvi Covington, in what looks to be a period fight.
DATE:
November 06
BILLBOARD:
Stellar
For the Welterweight Title: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby covington
For the Women’s Strawweight Title: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael chandler
Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Billy quarantillo
Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon vera
Preliminaries
Middleweight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis
Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby green
Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Chris curtis
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Jordan williams
SCHEDULE:
Preliminaries
20:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾
19:00 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴
18:00 🇲🇽🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦
17: 00🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳
Main Card
23:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾
22:00 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴
21:00 🇲🇽🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦
20:00 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳
STADIUM:
Madison Square Garden, New York
TRANSMISSION
Preliminaries
Fox Sports, ESPN, UFC PASS
Stellar
Star Plus (Mexico), ESPN (Latin America), UFC Pass
TRANSMISSION LINKS
TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE
TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE
TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE
TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE