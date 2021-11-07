KAMARU USMAN VS COLBY COVINGTON 2, LIVE UFC 268, SCHEDULE, BILLBOARD, TV CHANNEL, LIVE STREAMING,

We tell you how, when and where to watch live for FREE, the billboard of UFC 268, KAMARU USMAN VS COLVI COVINGTON, The welterweight title will be in dispute, the fight will take place at the Madison Square Garden, New York, this Saturday, November 6, 2021.

PREVIOUS

‘ UFC 268 is already very close, take a closer look at the two title fights on Saturday afternoon. KAMARU USMAN defends his welterweight title from UFC against COLVI COVINGTON, while ROSE NAMAJUNAS fight against WEILY ZHANG for the interim UFC bantamweight title.

In the main event of the evening at LA MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, Usman He will once again expose his middleweight title against the American, Colvi Covington, in what looks to be a period fight.

DATE :

November 06

BILLBOARD:

Stellar

For the Welterweight Title: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby covington

For the Women’s Strawweight Title: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael chandler

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Billy quarantillo

Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon vera

Preliminaries

Middleweight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby green

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Chris curtis

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Jordan williams

SCHEDULE:

Preliminaries

20:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾

19:00 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴

18:00 🇲🇽🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦

17: 00🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳

Main Card

23:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾

22:00 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴

21:00 🇲🇽🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦

20:00 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳

STADIUM :

Madison Square Garden, New York

TRANSMISSION

Preliminaries

Fox Sports, ESPN, UFC PASS

Stellar

Star Plus (Mexico), ESPN (Latin America), UFC Pass

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE