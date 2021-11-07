Jungle Cruise comes to Disney + with The Rock and Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise will now be available to all Disney + subscribers. Disney Photo

By: Drafting pley November 05, 2021 · 13:40 hs

After its premiere in theaters and its shared debut in premier access in Disney +, from this November 12 the movie Jungle cruise It will be available completely free on the streaming platform of the House of the Mouse.

This movie is based on the popular theme park attraction in Disney, which is about a dangerous adventure through the Amazon jungle, navigating the mighty rivers, facing wild animals and enemies who fight to find lost treasures.

It stars two huge box office stars, as they are Dwyane johnson and Emily blunt, who are in charge of taking us through a journey full of dangers and adventures to find a medicinal plant that will save millions of lives.

Disney + premieres this November

In addition to Jungle Cruise, the platform Disney + This month a long and attractive list of films suitable for all tastes and ages will be released. The next November 12 will arrive Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, the movie of Marvel which introduces this new MCU hero.

Other titles that will arrive in the next few days are: Finally alone at home (12th of November), Hitman (November 19th), One hundred years of forgiveness (November 26), Terminator: Dark Fate (November 26) and Joy (November 26).

All these titles and others are added to the long list of movie and series premieres that will arrive in November at Disney +, as a preamble to christmas festivities, for which they also hold many surprises.

Follow us on Google News and click on our star