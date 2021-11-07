Juan Manuel Certain, the Colombian who became Tom Cruise’s personal barista

Juan Manuel Certain and Tom Cruise

Born in Cali, and raised on a coffee farm, Juan Manuel Certain is now one of the most important and exclusive baristas in the world. His wisdom about coffee led him to travel with the American actor Tom Cruise, with whom he has traveled more than 40 countries on five continents. Cruise, who gives life to Ethan Hunt, in the popular ‘Mission Impossible’ saga, chose the Colombian as his personal coffee maker, after trying one of the Colombian’s creations. Certain, who recently spoke with Noticias Caracol about his work with the actor, revealed some details of his work with the American and the secret of his coffee.

As he reported in 2015 for Blu Radio, he and his family have been exporting the coffee they produce to the North American country since 1999. It was in 2013, according to what he detailed on the station, that Cruise tasted a drink that would originate of the grain that he produced in Colombia, so the actor decided to contact him immediately. “We supplied some UFC fighters and Tom is a huge wrestling fan (…) one of the fighters gave Tom coffee and he loved it. That was two years ago, ”Juan Manuel commented to that media.

The expert reported, in those days, that Tom Cruise is a very careful person with his health, so his consumption of sugars and flour is very low and almost zero, however, his love for coffee is infinite. When he tasted Colombian coffee, Certain says, the actor fell in love. “He doesn’t drink red, he drinks espresso, he takes about five shots of coffee a day,” the Colombian revealed in 2015.

In his interview for Noticias Caracol, during this month of November, with the journalist Juan Diego Alvira, Certain did not give many details of the amount of coffee that Cruise now consumes, but emphasized that espresso is still his favorite. The coffee that Cruise drinks is exclusive from its preparation, says Certain, who explained to the communicator that the formula with which the drink is prepared is specially made for the actor: the bean is originally from Cauca and is processed with two degrees of roasting different.

“He drinks espresso, it’s what he likes and it’s a 75% Colombian coffee. He loves Colombia “, said Certain when recalling the actor’s visit, in 2015, to record the tape ‘American Made’, a feature film that tells the story of Barry Seal, a drug dealer recruited by the DEA to provide information on the late Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar.

His closeness with Tom Cruise has meant that the Colombian has had the opportunity, and still has it, to prepare the special drink for other celebrities. As he told Juan Diego Alvira, he has made coffee for Superman and Aquaman (Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa). Juan Manuel currently resides in Albuquerque, in the United States. For the interview, the coffee expert offered a personalized tasting to the journalist and the newscast production team.

For the Caracol Channel news report, after talking about Tom Cruise, Certain, a coffee expert, revealed that although Colombia has the best coffee in the world, Colombians residing in the national territory have not taken the real coffee, because, for the fame and relevance of the country’s grain in different countries of the world, the best coffee is exported, and what is left over remains in its place of origin. “In Colombia we drink very bad coffee, here the lane is left. Unfortunately we grow up drinking coffee that is not of good quality ”.

