José Fernández, the Lanzarote-born of culture in the news

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise, Javier Bardem or Pedro Almodóvar are some of the hundreds of celebrities that José Fernández has interviewed in his long professional career on Spanish Television. Some have even been accessed several times, such as the American star Jennifer Aniston, to the envy of half the world.

José assures that he would never tire of interviewing George Clooney “because of how funny he is”, while he confesses that Meryl Steep is his weakness among actresses. “I interviewed her at the San Sebastian Festival, in the edition in which she was awarded the Donostia award and she was spectacular, sincere, honest … I remember being super nervous and she turned an interview into a conversation. She told me about her beginnings, how she went from being the ugly one in Hollywood to getting great roles thanks to her work and her talent, “she says.

Another of his great moments was the meeting with Steven Spielberg. The director who reached the hearts of viewers with ET met all expectations. The same cannot be said for Robert de Niro, whom he defines as “somewhat dry.”

Few names from the cinema galaxy remain in José Fernández’s notebook without interviewing, although he confesses that he would have liked to chat with Marlon Brando or Paul Newman. “In my professional career I have had more joys than disappointments. I have been able to meet fascinating people, but also more myself. I think that if you pursue your dreams and work for them, you get what you want ”, reflects the journalist.

At the age of seventeen, he changed the tranquility of his native Lanzarote due to the stress and professional opportunities that Madrid would offer him: “I am in love with these two places: for me the Island is the warrior’s rest, while Madrid I associate him more with work. I left the island when I was very young and luckily the play turned out well for me. I soon realized that I would spend a large part of my life away from Lanzarote, but my retirement will always be my home in Tinajo ”.

Televisión Española has become his second home. He arrived with twenty-two years as a fellow in the news and since then the journalist and the public entity have joined their paths in an idyll that now celebrates the silver anniversary. His first steps were in programs like Between you and me, with Laura Valenzuela and Lara Dibildos, or Summer heart, with Anne Igartiburu.

But if something has filled the Lanzaroteño in his 25 years on TVE, it has been the newscast, where he is currently deputy director of the culture section: “The newscast is the mirror of our society, it keeps many people who have it as company. first source of information ”, he explains.

The demand is maximum and daily: “Having a political leadership can be a time bomb, but, in my particular case, I have never suffered interference, whoever was in power. There are many fronts open and every day you have to know how to row against the current ”.

José Fernández is not looking for big changes in his professional career. The Lanzaroteño draws a parallel between the worlds of television journalism and the soccer league: “It can be said that the TVE newscast plays first and with the best team. In the culture section, especially, many colleagues from other channels show me a healthy envy, because their media does not treat culture as in RTVE ”, he says proudly.

One of the most difficult moments that José has lived in his professional career has been the pandemic. Although he was an essential worker, he suffered like the rest of society a situation never experienced before and had the obligation not only to inform, but also to encourage people. “The planet has been locked up for three months and its only distraction has often been a book, a movie or the rerun of a play. We have been able to verify the healing power of culture ”, assures the journalist.

Film Festival

The Covid stopped everything and one of the most affected sectors was the culture that little by little with a lot of effort is returning to normality. José has just finished his collaboration in the Lanzarote International Film Festival (FICL) which was held from October 18 to 23, on unusual dates.

“This edition was a litmus test for everything that happened and it has been a resounding success. We have seen an enthusiastic jury and spectators eager to see cinema again in a dark room, ”he explains.

“Every year there is more demand to be a jury of the Lanzarote Film Festival”

The Lanzaroteño has collaborated in the Festival since its first heartbeats, twenty-one years in which he has done everything. He defines himself as “the FICL’s one-man orchestra”: “It started out as a film show and is now a renowned festival. For me the greatest incentive to come every year is that it is celebrated in Lanzarote ”.

He defines the FICL as “a well-oiled machinery that works from humility and thanks to the support of the entire Island”: “Without the volunteers we could not carry it out. From the beginning we have received the help of the institutions. The Cabildo, the Canarian Government and the Arrecife City Council have been fundamental ”.

In this edition, José has been the moderator of talks and the coordinator of the jury, “a complicated task because everyone wants to come. The actors and actresses or their representatives call me months before to offer to come. We have to do a previous casting. Many who have already come insist on repeating, ”says José.

The Festival has managed to maintain its essence as an almost family event. Each edition the actors, actresses and directors that make up the jury or those who participate with their short films leave excited. “The Festival is a brutal promotion for Lanzarote. This year, Gustavo Salmerón was fascinated by the Island and Imanol Uribe had me from north to south looking for locations for a filming project for next year. The director assures that Lanzarote is the biggest movie set he has ever visited ”, this successful Lanzarote native boasts with pride.