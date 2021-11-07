Johnny Depp will have access to Amber Heard’s cell phone – El Financiero

Since 2019, a long legal battle began between Johnny depp and his ex wife Amber heard, which seems to have no end; This situation, which involves various demands on both sides, has earned them to consider it one of the most scandalous couples in Hollywood.

However, now there is a clearer resolution and it is that, after several visits in the courts and eternal fights with lawyers, Johnny Depp got a permit that will allow him to have access to his ex-partner’s phone to prove his innocence for the abuse accusations against him.

This started because Heard wrote an article in December 2019 for The Washington Post in which he narrated that suffered from domestic violence and it was presented as victim of abuse, even though I didn’t really mention the actor’s name.

Let’s go back a bit: when Amber filed the corresponding lawsuit against her ex-husband, in 2015., presented some photos as evidence showing some of the injuries that, according to what she testified, had been caused by Depp.

This demand was enough for the actor to be severely criticized, tried and even fired from the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga and rejected from other projects. As this situation implied a great stain on his reputation and therefore presented a great difficulty for the performance of his professional life, the actor filed a counterclaim.

Now Amber Heard has been sued for libel and apparently Depp has won this battle (for now) as got them to give him a permit with which he will have access to the interpreter’s phone to prove that the submitted images are false.

The argument given is that they were edited and modified to harm the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, get a restraining order and, later, use this in his favor to reach an agreement in his divorce, which would have a value of seven million dollars, as published by the magazine Who.

Now, an expert will be able to analyze the photos, including the metadata of the same, to corroborate that Amber’s statements are true and the photos have not been manipulated for her benefit. It will be a matter of waiting for the results of this research.