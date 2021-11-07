Johnny Depp: Actor REVEALS character and project he regrets

Although nowadays Johnny depp lives one of the most difficult moments of his career, the actor can boast of having one of the most prolific careers of Hollywood.

Johnny Depp reveals the character and project he regrets

Despite having starred in such successful franchises as’Pirates of the Caribbean‘and tapes like’Alice in Wonderland‘, there is a character who regrets his 58 years old.

Johnny depp offered an interview to the web portal Collider, where he revealed that he regrets having participated in the TV series ‘21 Jump Street‘.

He also mentioned that the only reason he decided to participate in the project 1987It was because at that time he was bankrupt.

On ‘21 Jump Street‘, Depp played a cop posing as a high school student to perform undercover missions during the four seasons of the Serie that were transmitted between 1987 and 1991.

Nevertheless, Johnny depp agreed to make a cameo in the film from 2012, starring Channing tattum and Jonah hill, about the popular series.

