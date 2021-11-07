A herd of celebrities, including vegans Billie Eilish, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, have signed a petition asking President Joe Biden to send this year’s Thanksgiving “sorry” turkeys to an animal sanctuary.

“We asked the former presidents of the turkeys to forgive one of them [our] unsuccessful asylum seekers, so this year we hope that this year so many high profile celebrities will help raise the issue and help carry it out, ”Farm Sanctuary spokeswoman Meredith Turner-Smith told HuffPost in an email.

The nonprofit organization runs a sanctuary in New York State and one in California for animals like pigs, cows, chickens, sheep and, of course, turkeys. The organization says it can offer a better home than gasoline zoos or university poultry science departments, where it argues that “they are unlikely to be cared for as individuals with unique personalities, feelings, needs and preferences.”

Celebrities who have also signed up include Margaret Cho, Ricky Gervais, Natasha Lyonne and Dave Bautista, who recently made headlines after voting to find the person who abused a puppy before the actress took her away.

The so-called “Turkish pardon” is technically known as the “Turkish Thanksgiving Presentation,” which dates back to 1947 as a ceremony in which the poultry industry delivered two turkeys to the president’s family.

Sometimes the birds were eaten and other times the presidents or a hundred women sent them to farms or children’s attractions. But modern people recognize the turkey pardon officially launched today under George HW Bush, who announced in 1989 during the presentation that “the” fine turkey “has received a presidential pardon.”

Since then, forgiven destinations have included farms, zoos, educational institutions, Mount Vernon George Washington, and even Disney World and Disneyland. Their remaining life expectancy is usually short, with many dying within a few months to a year later. (While last year’s turkeys, Corn and Cob, are still alive and hatching at Iowa State University.) A major problem is that modern turkeys are bred to gain enormous weight quickly, greatly improving their health.