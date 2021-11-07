Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are official: What is the effect of ‘Bennifer 2.0’ on the world? | People | Entertainment

Almost two decades later, this pair of actors infects the same complicity and romance, but with a greater degree of daring that today conquers the whole world.

The J. Lo effect is difficult to define, but easy to identify. In general, it refers to the way that Jennifer Lopez, 52, defies almost all human standards (beauty, success, age, flexibility, relevance). The expression has been applied at various points in his career, often to express amazement.

At 41 years old, convinced the producers of American Idol that they paid him about 12 million dollars to replace Simon Cowell, sparking a gold rush of renowned judges demanding similar rewards. What was that? “Call it the J. Lo effect,” he proclaimed The Hollywood Reporter.

Got a Las Vegas residency at age 46 and avoided a downhill fall in the parable of fame. What was that? “The J. Lo effect,” read the headline of Las Vegas Weekly. Wiped out with the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show at age 50. “The total effect of J. Lo was somewhat hypnotic,” wrote the fashion critic of The New York Times, Vanessa Friedman.

And so, In early 2021, actor Ben Affleck reappeared in his love life. It’s 2003 again and that effect spread to him too! The rumors were confirmed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Photo: The Universe

“The idea is that he must have a lot to offer to date someone who is such a good match,” said Jean Fitzpatrick, a couples therapist in Manhattan. “By being in a relationship with a highly desirable woman, a man conveys the idea that he has at least some desirable traits”Said Ryan C. Anderson, a researcher at Monash University in Australia.

López is as powerful as Affleck, if not more, sums up The New York Times. In terms of cultural and economic capital; He is estimated to be worth $ 400 million and is the 56th highest paid celebrity in the world, according to Forbes. What’s more, it was she, with her 168 million followers on Instagram versus 5 million for Affleck, who posted the big reveal of the relationship. “She’s the one who announces their romance and has influence over her self-introduction,” McDonnell said. “Although, of course, Affleck can benefit from it.”

In a recent interview, the director and Oscar winner for the film Argo (2012), spoke for the first time about López, after their reconciliation and recognized the global influence of his artistic career.

“I am in awe of Jennifer’s effect on the world,” he said. “She has inspired a huge group of people to feel like they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect that few people throughout history have, one that I will never know and one that I can only support and admire with respect ”.

Can the positive effects of dating someone like Lopez last after a breakup? “It’s not clear how long a person remains desirable (how long the ‘glow’ lasts),” Anderson said. “What we do know is that someone who is romanticly desirable now is generally more valued than someone who was romanticly desirable previously.”. But don’t tell Álex Rodríguez!