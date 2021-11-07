Jennifer Lawrence’s style

Edward BerthelotGetty Images
Rose to fame thanks to her role as Katniss Everdeen in the saga ‘The Hunger Games’. He won his first Oscar as best actress for her role in ‘The good side of things’ and in the fashion world we have seen her become the ambassador of Dior. When he steps on the red carpet, he monopolizes all the flashes and outside of it he also sets a trend. We analyze the style from Jennifer Lawrence.
At the Dior spring-summer 2020 collection show in Paris in September 2019 with an incredible total look in black very ‘grunge’.
The incredible black Dior dress with low cut that she wore at the ‘premiere’ of the film The X men: Dark Phoenix in Los Angeles it is one of his most remembered outfits.
In a pink dress with a tight bodice and a lace print skirt from Rosie Assoulin, Jennifer triumphed in the 12th edition of the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
At the 2018 Oscars, she dressed as a golden statuette in this strapless dress by Christian Dior.
Of this look we like its Dior Haute Couture, But what most caught our attention is her spectacular curly hair.
The ‘animal print’ is always a trend and there is no better way to wear it in a street look than combined with basic garments.
This dress by Versace was caught up in the controversy because while she was wearing it at the London premiere of ‘Red Sparrow’, all her co-stars wore coats to combat the cold and she posed like this.
This pink and black dress from Philosophy di Lorenzo He wore it on a red carpet and later reused it at the wedding of his friend actress Amy Schumer.
We were surprised by your choice for the 2018 BAFTA Awards with this Dior of the most classic.
Seeing her with this Dior white we can’t help but think of her dressed as a bride.
Although we also like her sexy side with this Atelier Versace at the premiere of ‘Mother!’ in London.
At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, she dressed as a princess in this romantic dress Dior Haute Couture.
His look is very striking to attend the fashion show in Haute Couture week of his leading firm, Dior.
It could not be simpler and this dress could not suit the actress better at the same time. Its accessories are another success.
At the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Passengers’ he chose a delicate design from Dior with tulle skirt and strapless cut that combined with shoes of Christian louboutin and jewelry from Beladora and Repossi. A low bun, red lips and well-defined eyes were her beauty keys.
The mix of tulle skirt plus knitted sweater has never looked so wonderful … Until we saw her and her set of Dior on his way through Paris.
We love two-piece sets, ‘crop tops’ and combinations with midi skirts, so the look of Dolce and Gabbana that he chose for his passage through Berlin goes straight to our favorites. He completed the ‘outfit’ with some salons of Christian Louboutin.
Combining (and hitting) different patterns is not an easy task, but Lawrence does it that stylish with the help of Altuzarra with floral midi skirt and top with cherry motifs. As accessories, a wide belt to match some sandals of Christian louboutin and ‘minimal’ jewelry.
In the Jimmy Kimmel program he gave us a master class on how to wear a black suit with a masculine cut: with a spectacular jewel corset in a ‘nude’ color. Signed it Dolce and Gabbana.
That’s how sexy she attended the London premiere of ‘X-Men Apocalypse’, in a silver silk dress with cutouts. Dior Couture.
Nominated for her performance in Joy at the Oscars 2016, she arrived after a long wait in a black dress with fake transparencies. Dior. He signed the jewels Chopard.
At the 2016 Golden Globes he opted for simplicity in red. Yes, he trusted again Dior with this two-piece dress.
During the promotion of ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2’, he left us many looks to remember. In New York she opted for black with a long dress with transparencies and a touch of lingerie. Schiaparelli. The ‘vamp’ lips finished off the gothic look.
The premiere in Los Angeles was an important date and it did not disappoint. In white with a dress with golden embroidery and transparency in the center of the body of Dior Couture, shoes Jimmy choo and a bracelet Repossi.
For the premiere in Beijing Jennifer once again relied on a simple but very flattering design. Again from Dior Haute Couture with this sleeveless dress in ice color Chantilly lace combined with long earrings.
For the visit to our country Jennifer switched to Dior for Ralph Lauren Collection with this black dress with lace and ruffles.
Very ethereal in Paris in this white dress with jewel details on the sleeve of Dior Haute Couture and collected with braid.
In London Jennifer Lawrence trusted again Christian dior And she did it with this sensual black print dress with side slits adorned with gold chains.
In Germany he brought out his sexy side with this Christian dior couture in aubergine color with a deep neckline and cut out details on the sleeves.
The actress makes us fall in love with this delicate strapless dress in pale pink with jewel details in silver. Prada. Her updo and makeup are also 10.
